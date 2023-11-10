"He is not happy. We are not happy" - Ten Hag on Manchester United star's poor form this season

Erik ten Hag has stated that Manchester United are not happy with Marcus Rashford's recent performances.

The Dutch tactician also stated that the English forward is also unhappy with his own form. Rashford finished last season with 30 goals in 11 assists in 56 games, helping Manchester United finish third in the league and win the EFL Cup.

This season, however, has been unkind to the England international. He has scored just once in 15 games across competitions, providing three assists, and has blanked in his last six Premier League matches.

Be it creating chances or finishing them off himself, Rashford is evidently struggling in the final third. Ten Hag was asked to address this in his pre-match press conference before the league game against Luton Town on Saturday (11 November).

The Dutchman replied, via Manchester Evening News:

"He [Marcus Rashford] is not happy. We are not happy. He has high expectations from himself, at the moment he is not in his best form but I know he will be back."

It isn't just Rashford who seems to be struggling. Other Manchester United attackers have also found it hard to find the back of the net consistently. Rasmus Hojlund is the club's top scorer across competitions with five goals, all of which have come in the UEFA Europa League.

Erik ten Hag 'disappointed' with Manchester United losing nine games already this season

Manchester United have already been on the losing end nine times in 17 games this season. The latest defeat came at the Parken in Denmark, where Copenhagen scored two late goals to win 4-3 in the Champions League group stage.

The loss leaves Manchester United rooted to the bottom of the Champions League group with just three points from four matches. At his latest pre-match presser, Erik ten Hag was asked to give his verdict on the club losing nine times already this season.

The former Ajax boss said, via the aforementioned source:

"It's about the end result and we have to win every game, so we are very disappointed. Finally, it's about the end result and it's always about a process, thinking about it and then managing the process, which is what I focus on."

Three of their nine defeats during this campaign have come in Europe, with Bayern Munich and Galatasaray also taking three points against the Red Devils. They have lost five times in 11 Premier League games, where they sit in eighth with 15 points to their name.

They were also knocked out of the EFL Cup earlier this month when Newcastle United beat them 3-0 at Old Trafford.