"He has been head and shoulders their best player" - Pundit heaps praises on Chelsea summer signing

Former England defender turned pundit Stuart Pearce has hailed Chelsea star Cole Palmer following his wonderful start to life at the west London club. Palmer stole the show in the Blues' much-needed 3-2 victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, December 30.

The England international scored twice and created another as Mauricio Pochettino's side only won their eighth Premier League game of the season.

Following his exceptional showing, Stuart Pearce has hailed the 21-year-old as the best Chelsea player this season. He said that Palmer has proven his doubters wrong and has lived up to his big transfer fee upon his move from Manchester City.

The Nottingham Forest legend also hailed Palmer for his wonderful calm finish for his second goal against Luton Town. He told Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I think pre the two goals today, he has been head and shoulders their best player. When he signed from Manchester City. A couple of things sprung to mind. A) Why have Manchester City let one of their aspiring youngsters go and the price tag?

"But I tell you what, he has repaid the price tag straightaway with his six months so far. And this is a great finish [opening goal against Luton].”

Questions were asked by many when Chelsea brought in Palmer in the summer from Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £42.5 million. The youngster couldn't quite break into Pep Guardiola's plans and was only a bit-part player for the Cityzens but has silenced his critics upon joining the Blues.

He has made 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in the process. He has also established himself as the club's primary penalty-taker and is yet to miss from the spot.

Mauricio Pochettino highlights the positives for Chelsea following win against Luton Town

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettinho has highlighted the positive aspects for his side following a nervy 3-2 win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. The Blues looked in control of the game with a 3-0 lead but suffered a late scare with Luton scoring two late goals.

However, Pochettinho was very happy with how his players fared and hailed their work ethics. He said, as quoted by TNT Sports:

"Today, there were positive things, the work ethic - the 11 players on the pitch were working all together. I saw many aspects we have improved in the last few games. We are disappointed [with the goals conceded], but at the same time, it's a young team."

Cole Palmer scored twice and created another for Noni Madueke to put Chelsea 3-0 ahead. However, Luton Town scored twice in the 80th and 87th minutes to give the game a dramatic finish.