"He is an important player for us" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino makes Conor Gallagher claim amid transfer interest from London rivals

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed speculation about his 23-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been linked with an exit. The Argentinian said that Gallagher is firmly in his plans for the season.

As per SpursWeb, Tottenham Hotspur have made a £40 million bid for the player, which is £5 million less than the Blues' valuation. Considering the arrival of the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in midfield this summer, Gallagher could see lesser game time if he stays put.

Despite facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, the Englishman captained the Blues for the first time in the Carabao Cup opener against Wimbledon on Wednesday (August 30). Despite not making a goal contribution, Gallagher's team eked out a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win.

Ahead of the Premeir League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 2), Pochettino reiterated the importance of Gallagher in his team (as per Chelseafc):

"From the outside, Conor was a really good player and a really consistent player that can perform in different positions. We are so happy with him."

He added:

"Different things happened in the past we can’t say anything about. We can only express our feeling from day one, and he showed great commitment to the club. We are happy with him. He was captain two days ago against Wimbledon, and he is an important player for us."

The Argentinian added:

"All the players in the squad know they will play if they deserve to. In Conor’s case we are so happy with him, and we hope he stays with us."

The Blues are tenth in the league standings, trailing leaders Manchester City (9) by five points after three games.

Chelsea sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City

Chelsea have made yet another signing.

Continuing their splurge in the summer transfer market, Chelsea have snapped up Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer in a deal worth £42.5 million, as per ESPN.

The Englishman has signed a seven-year contract with the option of an eighth year. Palmer came through the ranks at City, making his senior debut in September 2020.

The 21-year-old, who scored six times in 41 games across competitions, netted twice this season: FA Community Shield final loss to Arsenal and UEFA Super Cup win over Sevilla.