"He irritates the life out of me" - Former Manchester City manager slams Manchester United star Antony after Wolverhampton performance 

Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce has slammed Manchester United star winger Antony following his performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (31 December).

The Red Devils picked up a 1-0 win courtesy of Marcus Rashford's strike after coming on from the bench.

The in-form Manchester United forward was benched by Erik ten Hag for arriving late for a team meeting but scored an all-important win for his side.

Former Manchester City player and manager Stuart Pearce has hit out at Antony for his poor showings against Wolves.

The former Nottingham Forest defender has highlighted Antony's inability to track back as well as the Brazilian losing the ball too many times. The former Manchester City defender told talkSPORT:

“Antony has got no intention of tracking back, Wolves can get a lot of joy down that side.

“Antony has failed to make an impact – he's given away the ball on far too many occasions."

Pearce has revealed that he feels irritated with the body language of the Manchester United winger. He added:

“He irritates the life out of me. Every time he gets the ball he points to his teammates and tells them what they should do.

“I saw recently that (Erik) Ten Hag and (Bruno) Fernandes said he would be a really good player if he listened. He's certainly doing more talking than listening right now."

Antony had a frustrating game against Wolves, having failed to complete a single dribble. He also lost possession twice and completed just 30 of his 42 attempted passes.

The Brazil international has so far scored just thrice in 14 appearances for Manchester United and hasn't netted since 9 October.

The 22-year-old was signed by the Red Devils for a £81.3 million fee from Ajax in August, which could rise to £85.5 million with contract-related add-ons.

Rio Ferdinand urges defender to leave Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Harry Maguire to seek a move away from Old Trafford.

The Manchester United skipper was named on the bench for the Red Devils on their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

With Luke Shaw playing at center-back ahead of Maguire, Ferdinand has advised the England international to look for a move. Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand said:

"It raised eyebrows when you saw Lindelof and Maguire on the bench - it shows what Ten Hag thinks of those two guys! If I'm Harry Maguire, I'm looking for a new club right now. He's faultless for England. At Man United, it hasn't worked out for him.

"This new manager is showing him he's not going to be one of the top two centre backs. I'd be telling my agent to go and find me a new club where i can play regularly and enjoy my football."

