"He isn’t good enough" - Pundit claims 'no top-six club with serious ambitions of winning titles' would choose to sign Manchester United star

Football pundit Stan Collymore recently criticized Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, claiming he isn't good enough to play for any of the Premier League's top six clubs.

Maguire has failed to justify his £80 million transfer fee since joining Manchester United from Leicester City in the summer of 2019. Despite being appointed club captain the same year, the England international has largely been error-prone, with both his form and confidence deteriorating over the years.

Maguire effectively became the Red Devils' fourth-choice centre-back last season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch tactician opted to start Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof over the summer.

Moreover, Ten Hag also stripped Maguire of his captaincy this summer, with Bruno Fernandes taking the armband. West Ham United wanted to sign the former Hull City defender but the move fell through. He is yet to start any game for United this season, only making one cameo off the bench.

Collymore believes that Maguire simply isn't good enough to play for a top-six club anymore. He did, however, state that the 30-year-old could get away with it playing alongside Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk.

He wrote in his column on CaughtOffside (via HITC):

“He isn’t good enough to be any top club’s first-choice centre-back. He’s a great career man. He’s gone from Sheffield United to Hull City, to Leicester and to Manchester United, and none of that is his fault."

He added:

"But he isn’t good enough. If you had Virgil Van Dijk playing next to him, you might get away with it, but no top-six club with serious ambitions of winning titles and silverware would choose Maguire.”

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world over the past five years at Liverpool. He has made 225 appearances for the Reds, winning seven major trophies at the club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirms Sofyan Amrabat won't feature against Brighton

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag confirmed that newly-signed Sofyan Amrabat won't be available to face Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League clash on Saturday (September 16).

Amrabat joined the Red Devils on a season-long loan from Fiorentina on Deadline Day (September 1). The Old Trafford faithful were hoping the 27-year-old would make an impact against Brighton.

However, the Morocco international prematurely returned to Carrington from international duty due to a minor back injury. Ten Hag confirmed Amrabat failed to recover in time saying (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

"Amrabat, he came back [from Morocco duty] unfortunately with the injury, so he will not be available for tomorrow [Saturday], but I think, on the short notice [soon], yes. And I'm sure we will all get joy from them."

Manchester United are currently 11th in the league with six points after four games. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Brighton tomorrow.