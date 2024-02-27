"He does know about winning" - Pundit wants Chelsea to appoint club legend John Terry as first-team manager

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has advised Chelsea to bring in club icon John Terry as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement after his side's disappointing loss in the Carabao Cup final.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Sunday (25 February). Raheem Sterling and Virgil van Dijk managed to find the back of the net in regulation time but VAR ruled out both goals due to offside in the build-up play.

Van Dijk's strike in extra time secured the trophy for the Merseysiders. The Blues put on a lackluster display and seemed fatigued in extra time, with Mauricio Pochettino admitting after the game that his side played to get into the penalty shootout.

Many believed the west Londoners missed their only chance at a trophy this season, including pundit Gary Neville. However, Keys claims that the Blues have merely been sub-par under Pochettino this season.

Advising the club to pursue Terry as the Argentine's ideal replacement, Keys said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“In the end justice was done and Liverpool won the game. They deserved to. They were the better team. Chelsea didn’t ’bottle it’. They just weren’t good enough. And poor old Poch watched it all pass him by."

He added:

“I said Sunday – and I’ll repeat it here – he wouldn’t win the lottery if you gave him the winning ticket. Here’s a thought – how about Chelsea give the job to JT? Now he does know about winning.”

Although Terry has spent three seasons as assistant manager at Aston Villa and is currently employed in the Blues' academy staff, the Englishman is yet to debut as a first-team manager.

"I was getting angrier" - Gary Neville defends 'billion pound bottle jobs' Chelsea comment

While on Sky Sports commentary for the Carabao Cup final between, Gary Neville laid into the Blues for their performance, labeling them the 'billion pound bottle jobs'.

Pochettino issued a response and while he acknowledged he had a great relationship with Neville, the Argentine admitted his comments were unfair and that he was proud of his side's display.

Neville has now clarified his remarks about the west Londoners. The former Manchester United star stood by his assessment but conceded that it may have been a tad harsh.

He told Sky Sports:

"I'm not going to sit here and say it was an instinctive commentary moment. If you heard my commentary of Chelsea during extra-time, I was getting angrier with them from the first minute to around two minutes to go.

"Maybe 'bottle' is a very strong word but playing with absolute fear, froze... whatever you want to call it, that's what we saw from Chelsea in extra-time."