“He knows he’s been left behind”, “Bro give up” – Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo offers his perspective on Lionel Messi rivalry

Fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments that his rivalry with his arch-rival Lionel Messi is now 'gone'.

Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the sport. The duo have scored goals galore for club and country and won every major individual and team accolade between them in the last two decades.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, both players are going strong and are not likely to stop anytime soon. Nevertheless, Ronaldo reckons their rivalry is now over, having left an indelible mark on the sport's history.

The 38-year-old said in a press conference ahead of Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovakia on September 8 (as per OneFootball):

"The rivalry is gone, but it was a good rivalry. The spectators enjoyed it a lot. But those who like Cristiano, don't need to hate Messi and vice-versa. We both changed football history, and we will still change."

He added:

"We are respected all over the world and it's the most important thing. He is following his path as I follow mine, doesn't matter if we play outside of Europe."

The Portuguese said that they may not be friends but share immense respect for each other:

"I've seen that he has been doing well and I've been doing things well too. The legacy continues, but not the rivalry. I don't see things like this. For 15 years we shared the stage, and we became ... I wouldn't say friends because we never had dinner together, but we're professional colleagues, and we respect each other."

Expand Tweet

Fans, though, had a field day, opining that Ronaldo knows that he has been left behind for good in the rivalry following Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

One tweeted:

"He knows he's been left behind. Lol"

Another urged the Portuguese to 'give up':

"Bro, give up."

Here are the top reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Both Ronaldo and Messi are with their respective national teams, with Messi joining Argentina for their opening two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared in international football?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have carved out impressive numbers in international football, netting at least 100 times. They're two of only three players to do so in men's international football, with the other being Ali Daei.

Ronaldo, who captains Portugal, has bagged 123 goals and 43 assists in exactly 200 international outings. The corresponding numbers for Argentina's captain, Messi, is 103 goals and 56 assists in 175 senior appearances.

Both players have won titles in international football. Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2016 European Championships and the 2019 UEFA Nations League, while Lionel Messi won the 2021 Copa America, the 2021–22 Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.