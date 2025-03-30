"He is such a liability", "Always has that do*key mistake in him" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star despite 4-1 win over Girona

Barcelona fans on social media have faulted Ronald Araujo despite their 4-1 win over Girona in the La Liga on Sunday, March 30. Araujo was sloppy in defense and was arguably guilty of Girona's goal during the game.

The Uruguayan misplaced a pass and was caught out of position in the build-up to Girona's second-half equalizer. Following a free-kick from Lamine Yamal, Girona's Ladislav Krejci accidentally scored an own goal, which gave Barcelona the lead in the 43rd minute.

Girona’s Arnaut Danjuma (53’) swiftly placed the ball into the net after being set up by Daley Blind, which made the scoreline 1-1. Robert Lewandowski (61’) gave Barca the lead following a headed pass from Fermin Lopez.

Lewandowski drilled his shot into the bottom right corner to increase La Blaugrana's lead in the 77th minute following an assist from Frenkie De Jong. Ferran Torres (86’) controlled and placed the ball into the net after receiving a pass from Gerard Martin to complete a 4-1 win for Barcelona.

In his stint, Araujo maintained a passing accuracy 89 percent (65/73). He registered two clearances, won three out of four ground duels contested but lost possession of the ball nine times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans expressed their displeasure with Araujo's performance, with one tweeting:

"Araujo such a liability man. Gifted them a goal out of nothing."

"This has not been Araujo’s night.," another added.

"You lot still rate Araujo?," another asked.

"Araujo should not start that Atletico game please," a fan opined.

"Araujo shouldn’t start any big match," another chimed in.

"Ofc now the different game begins. This is why I never trust Araujo. Always has that do*key mistake in him.," another vented.

"We're in a good position" - Gerard Martin on Barcelona's position in the La Liga

Gerard Martin has claimed that Barca are in a good position to win the La Liga. He added that Hansi Flick's side can't let the league title to slip away from their hands.

In an interview after Barcelona's 4-1 win over Girona, the Spaniard said (via Barca Universal):

"We're in a good position. We know that everything that comes next is very important, and we can't let the league title slip away."

Barca have extended their lead at the top of the La Liga standings to three points. Flick's men have accumulated 66 points from 29 league games this season. If they remain consistent, they could emerge above the defending La Liga champions Real Madrid in the title battle.

