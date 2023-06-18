"He'll be signing for a new club soon" – National team manager makes major claim about Barcelona and Manchester United target

Morocco boss Walid Regragui has shed light on Barcelona and Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat's future.

Amrabat, 26, has emerged as a top transfer target for a host of European clubs due to his fine performances for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He helped his side achieve a historic fourth-place finish in Qatar.

A right-footed defensive midfielder, Amrabat was not included in the Atlas Lions' squad for their recent Africa Cup of Nations qualification games. He was allowed to leave the national team camp before their 2-1 loss to South Africa.

Prior to his team's recent defeat, Regragui revealed the reason behind Amrabat's exit. He said (h/t Calciomercato):

"I decided to let him leave the national team camp... he won't play [against South Africa]. He's already played a lot of games this year. I wouldn't want to risk him getting injured, especially as he'll be signing for a new club soon."

According to SPORT, Barcelona are likely to face competition from Manchester United in their pursuit of Amrabat in the upcoming few weeks. However, the player is believed to be keen to wear the Blaugrana jersey next campaign.

Barcelona are keen to add Amrabat to their ranks as they are currently on the hunt for an apt replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is set to leave the club this month. They will be without the Spaniard's services for the first time since 2008.

On the other hand, Manchester United are hoping to refresh their midfield ahead of the next season. Should the FC Utrecht youth product join them in the near future, he would provide competition to Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

So far, the 2022-23 Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League finalist has made 107 appearances for Fiorentina.

Manchester United aim to trigger clause for Barcelona forward: Reports

According to El Nacional, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in luring Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona this summer. He is keen to make the most of the ambidextrous forward's release clause of £43 million.

Dembele, 26, has established himself as a first-team starter at the Blaugrana since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to £135 million in 2017. He has registered 40 goals and 43 assists in 185 matches for his team.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could prove to be a risky signing for the Old Trafford outfit. He might fail to settle in at his potential new club due to the Premier League's physicality, considering his injury-prone nature.

