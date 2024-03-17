"He hasn't looked the same player" - Alan Shearer sends warning to Chelsea as they eye move for Newcastle United star

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has sent a warning to Chelsea as they reportedly chase the signature of Magpies' centre-back Sven Botman. As per Football Transfers, the Blues want to sign the Dutch defender as well as his Newcastle United teammate Bruno Guimaraes.

Botman did well in his first season for the Tyneside giants upon his €40 million move from Lille in the summer of 2022. However, the 24-year-old has struggled with injury problems this season and has not been at his best when fit.

Alan Shearer has claimed that the Chelsea target has looked far from his usual best this season and seems to be carrying a knock. The Premier League legend said, as quoted by Football Transfers:

"He hasn't looked the same player. He had a brilliant season last season but he hasn't been the same player. He looks as if he's been carrying an injury for a long time. He came back into the team after a while out and he hasn't been the same player."

Botman has helped Newcastle United keep seven clean sheets in 22 games across competitions this season, scoring twice in the process. He played a pivotal role in helping Eddie Howe's side qualify for the Champions League last season, helping them keep 18 clean sheets in 44 games across competitions.

Chelsea looking to raise funds this summer by selling Raheem Sterling: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to cash in on Raheem Sterling in the summer as they look to raise funds through player sales. As reported by Football Insider, the Blues are struggling to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules following their huge outlay on transfers over the last couple of years.

Since Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital took over at the club, the west London giants have spent over £1 billion on transfers, but their investment has not reflected on the pitch. The Blues finished 12th last season and are sitting in 11th place on the table at the moment.

The Blues are now in danger of breaching Financial Fair Play Rules as they look set to miss out on European places once again. Sterling could be one of the players Chelsea could look to sell to balance their books.

Sterling has been decent for Chelsea since joining the Blues in a reported £47.5 million deal from Manchester City. The England international has scored 17 goals and produced 13 assists in 73 appearances for the London giants till date.