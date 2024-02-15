"He is looking the real deal" - Pundit praises player Arsenal sold in the summer transfer window

Football pundit Ally McCoist praised former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka for his outstanding performance at Bayer Leverkusen. Xhaka left the Emirates Stadium in the summer and has gone on to become one of the best players in the Bundesliga.

Xhaka currently plays a crucial role in Leverkusen's midfield pivot, successfully helping them recently secure a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich. His contribution has helped the team remain unbeaten so far this season and claim the top spot in the league.

This led McCoist to discuss Xhaka's impact, telling TalkSport (via HITC):

“Arsenal fans will be pleased for Granit Xhaka. He is controlling that midfield and he is looking the real deal.”

The midfielder's move to Leverkusen has marked a new run of truly remarkable form in his career. Despite his efforts, Xhaka struggled to consistently impress while playing with the Gunners, but for Leverkusen this season, he has started every league game. He has also played nearly 2,500 minutes across all competitions.

Barcelona eye Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli for summer squad boost

Barcelona are setting their sights high for the upcoming summer transfer window, and among their targets is Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli. Since he moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2019, the 22-year-old has become a key player for the Gunners, scoring 40 goals and providing 22 assists in 158 matches.

Arsenal value Martinelli highly, and they have made this clear with a contract extension until 2027. This long-term commitment should have been a clear indication that the Gunners have no intentions of letting the winger go.

However, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Mole), Barcelona are interested in his services and are planning a bid for him in the summer. With coach Xavi Hernandez leaving in the summer and their finances in dire straits, the club is going through a rebuild, and it is believed that they see Martinelli as an addition.

He isn't the only player Barca have put on their radar for this summer, as Brighton's Karou Mitoma is also a person of interest for the Catalan giants. Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also an option for Barcelona, alongside Amadou Onana from Everton and Girona's Alex Garcia.

The Gunners are unlikely to let Martinelli leave the club this summer. Although he has not met expectations in front of goal this season, he has still provided 10 direct goal contributions in 28 games.