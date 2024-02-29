“He looks like he can be an absolute nuisance" - Pundit wants 44-year-old manager to replace Ten Hag at Manchester United

Tim Sherwood has suggested that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi should replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Red Devils haven't been able to perform consistently well this season and are currently sixth in the Premier League table. While they defeated Nottingham Forest to advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, that is the team's only chance of winning silverware this season.

Sherwood feels Ten Hag won't be at the helm next season and has tipped De Zerbi to take over at Old Trafford. He lauded the Italian's style of play at Brighton and said (via HITC):

“De Zerbi is one of my favourite managers. He looks like he can be an absolute nuisance. That’s the biggest compliment I can give him because De Zerbi looks like he could drive me potty. He would want this and he would want that. That’s why people would be scared of him. But I think he is top draw."

Sherwood added:

“The style of play and the structure. Brighton are brilliant. It won’t mind them, they will just get the next one in, like they do with their players. I think the state with Man United, at the moment, I don’t see ten Hag staying, I really don’t. I think De Zerbi would be an absolute dream manager for them.”

De Zerbi has done a fantastic job with Brighton since replacing Graham Potter at the start of the 2022-23 season. He led to their first-ever UEFA Europa League qualification last season. The Seagulls are currently seventh in the league, five points behind Manchester United.

Manchester United take on Manchester City next

While the win against Nottingham Forest gave Manchester United and Erik ten Hag some breathing room, a stern test is up next for the Red Devils.

They play Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League next on March 3. City won the derby 3-0 when the two teams met earlier this season at Old Trafford. United, in fact, haven't won against their neighbors since 2021.

City are currently second in the league with 59 points from 26 matches, one point behind Liverpool. The derby result could be crucial in their hopes of remaining English champions.

United, on the other hand, are sixth with 44 points from 26 matches, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. The result against City could be a make or break for Erik ten Hag's side's hopes of securing a top-four finish.