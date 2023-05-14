"He looks so small in there, there’s no spring, he’s not anticipating" - Roy Keane rips into Manchester United target for horrific performance

Roy Keane slammed Manchester United target Jordan Pickford for his performance during Everton's Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday, May 14. The Cityzens managed to earn a 3-0 win, courtesy of an Ilkay Gundogan brace and Erling Haaland's record-extending 36th league goal of the season.

Keane, however, was not very happy with Pickford's performance between the sticks. Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said (via Metro):

"Pickford for the goal…my goodness. He looks so small in there, there’s no spring, he’s not anticipating. Micah [Richards] said before the game he’s a top goalkeeper, he’s not."

Pickford made only one save during the match and was below par throughout the match at Goodison Park. The English goalkeeper has emerged as a target for Manchester United in recent times as they look to add a back-up to David de Gea.

The 29-year-old is England's first choice between the sticks and has been a long-term player for Everton. He has made 235 appearances for the Toffees, keeping 61 clean sheets. He has made 36 appearances this season, keeping seven clean sheets.

However, there are claims that Pickford is not a top goalkeeper. His latest performance hasn't helped his cause in proving the critics wrong.

Manchester United goalkeeper on course to win the Golden Glove this season

David de Gea managed to keep a clean sheet as Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by a score of 2-0 at Old Trafford in their recent game on Saturday, May 13. The Spaniard has now kept 16 clean sheets this season.

He is set to finish the season as the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets. While Liverpool's Alisson, who has 13 clean sheets to his name at the moment, can tie the Spaniard, he won't be able to surpass de Gea.

De Gea has had a mixed campaign between the sticks. Although he has produced important saves at times and will win the Golden Glove award for the second time in his Premier League career, the Spaniard has made a number of high-profile errors that have cost the team matches.

Manager Erik ten Hag has continued to back de Gea despite his inconsistencies this term. However, it will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils continue to keep him as their first-choice custodian next season.

