“He makes everything easy” – Veteran striker opens up on desire to play with Lionel Messi

Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero recently expressed his desire to play alongside Lionel Messi. Guerrero has been a free agent since leaving Argentine side Racing Club.

Speaking about Messi, Guerrero recently said (via Infobae):

“I would like to play with Lionel. I think he makes everything easy, he helps you, he gives you a goal pass, I don't know, I would like to."

The interviewer proposed the idea that Guerrero could pursue a move to MLS club Inter Miami. The 39-year-old replied, saying:

“Yes, I imagine, it makes everything so easy, especially that I am 'nine' , I like to make combination plays and keep an eye on what my partner is doing when he comes from behind."

Lionel Messi is set to join Inter Miami as a free agent soon. The Argentina captain will be unveiled as a player for the MLS club on July 16.

Inter Miami are struggling in the MLS at the moment and are 28th among 29 teams. Whether they plan on adding Guerrero to the ranks remains to be seen.

Andres Iniesta spoke about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. The Argentina captain, however, didn't rejoin the club that is financially struggling at the moment.

He will soon move to the MLS to play for Inter Miami. Andres Iniesta, Messi's former Barca teammate, reflected on the decision. Speaking about the transfer, Iniesta said (via Barca Universal):

“It (Messi returning to Barcelona) would have been nice, special for what it means, but in the end, everyone looks for the best option, what they think will be good for them and, from there, they will probably live a different experience to what they have lived before."

He added:

“If it’s what he was looking forward to and what he wanted, I’m sure it will go well, as it did well in all the places he’s been."

Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta are two of the biggest legends in Barca's history. They shared the pitch 489 times together and won two trebles together for the club as well. Along with Xavi, they formed a deadly triangle on the pitch.

Poll : 0 votes