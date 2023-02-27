"He has never lost a game so far" – Jason Cundy jokes about who Chelsea should appoint to replace Graham Potter

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has joked that his former club should look to appoint Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini as their new manager to succeed Graham Potter.

The Blues crashed to a 2-0 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26), extending their winless streak to five league games. After Oliver Skipp netted the opener in the 46th minute, Harry Kane secured all three points for his side in the 82nd.

Stellini, a former Juventus defender, extended his perfect record as Spurs' stand-in manager with his fourth win in charge. With Antonio Conte still recovering from a gall bladder surgery, the former Inter Milan assistant head coach has understandably turned a lot of heads recently.

During a conversation about Chelsea's defeat on talkSPORT, former Liverpool ace Dean Sanders shared his thoughts on Stellini:

"Hey, the assistant manager is not at all bad."

Cundy pitched in:

"Do you know what I found out today? When he was over in Italy last season, when Conte was suspended, there were three games when he was up in the stands, do you know how many games he won?"

Saunders, who won the FA Cup with the Reds, responded:

"Three."

Urging the Blues to name Stellini as Potter's replacement, Cundy said:

"He has never lost a game so far! He has had seven games as a manager. Do you know what? There will be managers up and down. Chelsea should look at him."

Chelsea are languishing in tenth spot in the Premier League with 31 points from 24 games, while Tottenham are fourth with 45 from 25 outings.

Cristian Stellini showers praise on Chelsea boss Graham Potter amid poor form

Speaking ahead of Spurs' 2-0 victory over the Blues, Cristian Stellini lauded under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter:

"I studied Potter since I arrived here because he was a manager that was at Brighton last season, and I followed Brighton a lot. It surprised me. ... the way they play, the way they changed system many times and the way they were good to challenge with Potter."

Elaborating, Stellini continued:

"We played many games against them, and every game was different, so to understand the decisions he took last season was really interesting for me. For sure, Potter is a great manager."

Since his appointment as Blues boss, though, Potter has registered nine wins, seven draws and an alarming 11 defeats across competitions.

