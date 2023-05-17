"He was their number 1 target" - Chelsea missed out on top managerial candidate before agreeing Mauricio Pochettino deal, confirms agent

German tactician Julian Nagelsmann's agent, Volker Struth, has confirmed that he was in talks with Chelsea. But the former Bayern Munich manager rejected the chance as the club was 'in troubled waters'.

Chelsea have been on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Graham Potter in April. They were heavily linked with Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, but are now reportedly close to appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Speaking on BILD's podcast Phrasenmaher, Struth claimed that Nagelsmann was right to reject the chance to manage Chelsea. He added that they had raised expectations at the club and it was not acceptable. He said:

"I can confirm that Chelsea were quick to call [after Nagelsmann's dismissal at Bayern]. It was the right decision by Nagelsmann not to go there. It's a club in troubled waters at the moment"

He added:

"Chelsea's transfer policy, spending a few hundred million Euros, has raised expectations that need to be met. There were also other issues. He was their number 1 choice, that was our information. I believe it would have happened if he wanted it."

Nagelsmann was also on Tottenham Hotspur's radar, but has rejected the chance to manage them too.

Gary Neville backs Chelsea as they inch closer to Mauricio Pochettino

Gary Neville believes Chelsea are making the right decision by bringing in Mauricio Pocehttino. He claims that the Argentine can help the club reach the top again, but needs to refine this squad quickly.

He said on Sky Sports:

"I love Mauricio Pochettino. I always thought if Chèlsea brought in Pochettino and refined the squad a little, they could have a very good season next year. Pochettino will not take a job on if he doesn't think there's huge potential there, and he obviously thinks he can get Chèlsea back of the very top of the league."

Neville added:

"He did it at Tottenham and it's not a too dissimilar situation at Chèlsea. Appointing him early and getting him place way before pre-season will bring stability. I think it's a really good move. I don't think Chèlsea can lose with this appointment, he will make massive improvements straight away."

The Blues are expected to appoint Pocehttino this week after terms were agreed on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes