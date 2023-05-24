Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's fans have praised the club's young fans on Twitter for cheering him during a recent training session.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Parisians held an open training session as well as a celebratory event. During the session, Twitter page @AlbicelesteTalk posted a video of young fans in the stands chanting Messi's name.

Fans of La Pulga quickly took to Twitter to praise those fans, with one of them writing:

"He owns the streets 🐐"

Another tweeted:

"I know the future is bright when the next generation [is] shouting his name"

One user wrote:

"I find it highly amusing that young psg fans have more ball knowledge than the grown ass ultras lmfao"

Here are some more reactions:

The incident comes just a few weeks after several news outlets reported that Lionel Messi is set to depart PSG this summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract at the Parc des Princes expires shortly after the end of the ongoing campaign.

Rumors around Messi's potential exit arose after he went on an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, incurring a fine and a suspension from the club. He has since returned to the playing XI.

A return to Barcelona, big-money move to Saudi Arabia and transfer to the United States' MLS are reported to be his options this summer.

Lionel Messi and PSG on the verge of securing another Ligue 1 title

Lionel Messi missed PSG's 3-1 Ligue 1 win over ES Troyes AC earlier this month due to his aforementioned suspension. He then returned to the starting XI in their 5-0 thrashing of AC Ajaccio and played the entire 90 minutes, though he couldn't contribute a goal or assist.

Messi did make his presence felt, however, in the Parisians' latest match, which saw them edge AJ Auxerre 2-1. La Pulga assisted Kylian Mbappe's second goal, which came just eight minutes after kick-off and less than 120 seconds after his opener.

The win helped Christophe Galtier's team move to 84 points from 36 Ligue 1 matches, six clear of second-placed RC Lens. It means they need just one more point from their final two games to lift their fourth league title in five seasons.

PSG will host RC Strasbourg in their penultimate game of the campaign on May 27, and will hope to secure the trophy. The title would lift Lionel Messi's tally of major team honors (club and country) to 42, drawing him level with Dani Alves for the most team trophies by a men's footballer.

