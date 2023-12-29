"He's performed really well from day 1" - Mauricio Pochettino hails the impact of Chelsea summer signing

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino heaped praise on summer signing Cole Palmer. He suggested that the attacker had adapted well to life at Stamford Bridge after joining from Manchester City in a deal worth £42.5 million this summer.

In an exclusive interview with TNT Sports, Pochettino said:

"Always you expect when you sign a player, you expect that they perform in the best way.

"But of course he's performing really well from day 1, he's adapted very well to the club, to the team-mates, to Chelsea life, and yes it's amazing, because always you expect the player can perform well, but he's doing excellent."

Palmer has impressed for Chelsea after moving in search of more game time than with Manchester City. He has made 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

He has also taken up the club's penalty-taking duties and is yet to miss from the spot. Notably, he scored a penalty in the 95th minute against his former side to make it 4-4 in a thrilling game back in November.

Chelsea star makes bold claim following win over Crystal Palace

Madueke believes that the Blues are close to turning a corner.

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke believes that the club have found the solution to their goalscoring issues. The winger came off the bench and scored an 89th-minute penalty to hand the Blues a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Speaking after the game, Madueke said (via GOAL):

“We play good football and are scoring goals now. I remember last season we weren’t scoring those goals. We’re probably conceding a few too many, but I just feel it’s that consistency we need to get down. Once we do, we’ll be a really good team.

“We’ve had some very good performances this season where we haven’t got the rub of the green. It’s a process and where we are now will not define us come the end of the season.”

Scoring goals was a major issue for the London side last season. They scored just 38 goals in the Premier League campaign, a key reason behind them finishing 12th. This season they have already scored 31 times.

While forwards Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja have been largely inconsistent, Chelsea have been boosted by the return of Christopher Nkunku from injury. Last season's Bundesliga top scorer scored on his Premier League debut in a 2-1 loss to Wolves.