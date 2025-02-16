"He is the only positive", "Playing with guys that are multiple levels below him" - Fans praise Manchester United star despite loss to Spurs

Manchester United fans on social media have lauded Joshua Zirkzee despite their 1-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 16. The forward's ball distribution on the pitch was commendable and his hunger in attack was second to none.

In the 13th minute of the game, Andre Onana saved Lucas Bergvall's shot. However, James Maddison was at the right place at the right time as he tapped the rebound into the back of the net. Despite having several opportunities in attack, United failed to find the equalizer. Alejandro Garnacho was guilty of wasting several chances in the final third. Thus, the game ended 1-0 in favor of Tottenham.

Meanwhile, in his stint on the pitch, Zirkzee had a passing accuracy of 81% (21/26). He provided one key pass and was successful in two out of four dribble attempts but registered two shots off-target (via Sofascore). Zirkzee's all-around performance on the pitch was impressive.

After the game, fans commended the Dutchman for his performance on X, with one tweeting:

"Zirkzee is the only positive, everyone else and Amorim can f**k off tbh.”

"Zirkzee is the only sensible creature at Manchester United,” another added.

"It’s a shame Zirkzee gets lumped in with Hojlund because he’s actually good at football,” a fan opined.

"Zirkzee was the only passable player in that game everyone else was shocking,” another said.

"My goat zirkzee showing levels to bums like hojullnd and grancho,” another fan opined.

"Zirkzee is playing with guys that are multiple levels below him. It’s blatantly obvious 😂😂😂😂😂,” wrote another.

How did Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes perform against Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Despite the defeat, Bruno Fernandes was arguably one of United's most impressive players during the game. However, he was unable to use his creativity to salvage any points for the Red Devils.

Fernandes had a passing accuracy of 78% (54/69). He provided four key passes in attack, created one big chance, and won seven out of nine ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Meanwhile, are now ranked 15th in the standings having registered only 29 points from 25 Premier League games. They are 12 points above the relegation zone, which is an indication that they need to improve. Manchester United will take on Everton in their next Premier League game on Saturday, February 22.

