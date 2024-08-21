"He has proven himself in the Premier League" - Chris Sutton believes PL attacker would be a 'good fit' at Manchester United

Pundit Chris Sutton has spoken about Ivan Toney and why the Brentford striker would be "a good fit" for Manchester United. It's no surprise that Toney could potentially be set for a big move to a top club in England following his impressive performances with the Bees.

Since joining them from Peterborough in 2020, the 28-year-old striker has showcased himself as a regular goalscorer. His first season with the west London club saw him score 31 goals in 45 Championship games. He helped them get to the Premier League, where he continued that run of form in front of goal.

Last season, he scored only four goals and provided two assists in 17 Premier League games. This came after the striker was banned from playing football for eight months after breaking betting regulations.

Trending

However, he remains a quality striker, having scored 36 goals and provided 11 assists in 85 Premier League games so far. With Manchester United on the prowl for his services, it has led Chris Sutton to discuss the forward with the BBC's Monday Night Club. He said (via Metro):

"Manchester United are strikerless at this moment in time, he (Ivan Toney) would be a good fit there, He has proven himself in the Premier League and he has all the attributes. His link up, his physicality, set-piece [ability] and his all-round play have developed really well. At this stage of his career, I think Saudi is a no-no."

Sutton continued:

"You can have all the money in the world but this is Ivan Toney at his peak and I would like to see him stay in the Premier League… He is in a really good place at the moment. From Brentford’s point of view, at £50m, you can understand why they would sell him for that amount with a year left on his contract."

Manchester United finished eighth last season, and attacking reinforcements such as Toney could help them climb up the league table this time around.

Manchester United want to sign Ivan Toney in "PSR-friendly deal"

Manchester United will need to be cautious about their spending. They have signed Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazaroui, who have cost a combined €164.5 million (via Transfermarkt).

A deal for Ivan Toney, who is reportedly valued by Brentford at £60 million, could set them back a considerable amount. This has seen the Red Devils reportedly review an option to sign him on loan this summer, before completing the permanent transfer next summer. This option has been termed a "PSR-friendly deal" (via Metro).

Manchester United, however, will need to be concerned about interest from other clubs like Chelsea, who are on a spending spree and have their eyes on Toney. The Englishman was left out of Brentford's squad for their opening clash against Crystal Palace amidst speculation about his future. The Bees beat the Eagles 2-1 at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback