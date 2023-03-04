“He really does want to get sacked”, “Tears loading” – Chelsea fans blame Graham Potter for naming 2 players in line-up to face Leeds

Chelsea fans think Graham Potter is asking to be sacked after he selected Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in his starting lineup against Leeds United. The Blues are in desperate need of a positive result against the Peacocks at Stamford Bridge today (March 4).

Potter's side are 10th in the league and their hopes of a top-four finish are fading away. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by an alarming 14 points with as many games left to play.

The pressure is growing on Potter, with reports claiming that the Blues have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace him. However, his team selection for the encounter with Leeds has already drawn frustration from fans.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal, with Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Benoit Badiashile in a defensive three. Meanwhile, Loftus-Cheek is chosen as a right wing-back with Ben Chilwell selected on the opposite flank. Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic are partnered in midfield. Potter has selected Havertz in attack alongside Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling.

Havertz has been regularly criticized throughout the season for underwhelming performances. The German attacker has scored just six goals and contributed one assist in 32 matches across competitions.

Chelsea are lacking firepower but Potter isn't taking a chance on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who continues to be frozen out of the side. There have been murmurs that Havertz is being favored too much amid his poor showing this campaign.

Meanwhile, Loftus-Cheek hasn't drawn the ire of fans this season quite as much as the German. However, his selection is still a polarizing one. The Englishman is predominantly a central midfielder but is filling in at right wing-back in place of injured duo Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta. He has made 23 appearances, providing one assist.

One Blues fan reckons Potter has done himself no favors with his selection of Loftus-Cheek and Havertz:

"Havertz and RLC again he really does want to be sacked."

Meanwhile, another is already preparing to be left in tears following Loftus-Cheek's selection:

"Why start Loftus ahead of Chukwuemeka (laughing face) tears loading."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Potter's questionable starting lineup against the Peacocks:

Kamau Mwangi🇰🇪 @KamauWaMwangi_ @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Loftus cheek and havertz starting agaian, this man does not mind losing his job. @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Loftus cheek and havertz starting agaian, this man does not mind losing his job.

MLS. Benlove @Benard14100496 @ChelseaFC

His days with Chelsea are numbered @ParimatchGlobal Potter has to spoil a good line up by starting Kai Havertz.His days with Chelsea are numbered @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Potter has to spoil a good line up by starting Kai Havertz.His days with Chelsea are numbered

Chelsea place €25 million price tag on Loftus-Cheek with AC Milan interested

Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek is a target for AC Milan.

Loftus-Cheek may be starting for Chelsea today but speculation is growing over his future at Stamford Bridge. Serie A giants Milan are reportedly interested in the English midfielder.

The Rossoneri are searching for a new midfielder amid loan signing Aster Vranckx's lack of impact since arriving last summer. He is expected to return to VfL Wolfsburg at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato.com, Potter's side are willing to part ways with Loftus-Cheek if they receive a bid of around €25 million. The fee is said to be acceptable for Stefano Pioli's side. Milan must now convince Loftus-Cheek of the move to the San Siro but may be aided by his former teammate Fikaro Tomori already being at the club.

