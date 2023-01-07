“He robbed us from our best XI” – Manchester United fans question Ten Hag’s decision to name 24-year-old on the bench against Everton

Manchester United fans expressed their disappointment at Lisandro Martinez's absence from the starting lineup for the FA Cup clash against Everton on January 6.

David de Gea starts in goal for the Red Devils in the third-round encounter. Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, and Luke Shaw complete the back four for Erik ten Hag's side.

Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes are the midfield three for the game. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and summer-signing Antony form the attack.

Antony's former Ajax teammate Martinez, however, missed out for the game. The Argentine played well for his national team as he helped La Albiceleste lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is yet to start for the Red Devils since his return to the club.

Martinez has established himself as a crucial cog of Ten Hag's team's defense since his summer arrival from Ajax.

The central defender has made 22 appearances this season, with 19 of those coming as starters in the playing XI.

With the Manchester derby approaching, fans believe the Argentine needs to be at the peak of his fitness. Hence, Ten Hag should have handed the player a start against Everton and helped him find the rhythm back.

Here are some of the reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter regarding Martinez's absence from the lineup against Everton:

Joshua Insull @UtdUpdated @ManUtd I back Erik ten Hag. But how is Martinez supposed to build fitness for the Manc Derby like this @ManUtd I back Erik ten Hag. But how is Martinez supposed to build fitness for the Manc Derby like this

Sourish05 @BoneyDasgupta @ManUtd Such a beautifull line up but want to see my man Licha 🥹 @ManUtd Such a beautifull line up but want to see my man Licha 🥹

Jay @Jay993312 @ManUtd Martinez should be playing ffs needs to be match fit for city game. @ManUtd Martinez should be playing ffs needs to be match fit for city game.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Lisandro Martinez making a cameo appearance against Bournemouth

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Lisandro Martinez came on as a late substitute during Manchester United's 3-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth on January 3.

Diogo Dalot was also given a few minutes against the Cherries.

Speaking about the duo and the importance of rotation policy, Ten Hag told the club's official media:

"Definitely and we have so many games to cover. Sometimes we will rotate but also have a look at the opponents we will face. Tactical-wise, we can pick teams but definitely we also look to the physical load and the mental load for the players in the squad and the games we have to face.”

Ten Hag further praised Bruno Fernandes, claiming that the Portuguese midfielder has acted as an example in recent times. He said:

“I think he’s an example. That’s also the reason why he oftens wears the [arm]band. That’s exemplified by his energy. He’s so good in transition, both ways, and that’s one of the key elements in today’s football. He’s so good in it and he gives so much quality in that part of the game. The team’s really happy with him and I’m really happy with him.”

Fernandes has contributed three goals and five assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

Poll : 0 votes