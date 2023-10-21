“He’s awful”, “We might actually need to sell” – Arsenal fans blame 24-year-old star despite Gunners securing late draw at Chelsea

Arsenal fans are unhappy with their captain Martin Odegaard's performance in their 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea on Saturday (October 21).

In a riveting league clash at Stamford Bridge, the Blues went in front through new signing Cody Palmer's 15th-minute penalty. Mykhailo Mudryk then put the hosts two goals to the good three minutes into the second period as the Gunners were reeling.

However, Declan Rice gave Mikel Arteta's side a lifeline 13 minutes from time, capitalising on a horrendous clearance from Robert Sanchez. The comeback was complete seven minutes later by Leandro Trossard.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Odegaard had one of his quieter evenings in a Gunners shirt in rainy London. He made 19/24 passes, two key passes and one long cross but had no effort on goal. Moreover, he won one of his two ground duels and turned over possession 11 times.

Despite the Gunners' heartening comeback to force a share of the spoils, fans were unhappy with Odegaard's performance, with one tweeting:

"Yeh he's awful, no more gaslighting"

Another went as far as suggesting that the Norwegian needs to be sold, tweeting:

"We might actually need to sell Odegaard."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The draw kept the Gunners second in the standings, albeit on goal difference. Manchester City beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 at home earlier in the day to move atop the pile. The Cityzens have 21 points from nine games, winning seven.

"We showed great heart and character" - Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice after Chelsea draw

Declan Rice

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was understandably pleased with his side's come-from-behind effort to force a share of the spoils against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Gunners were second-best for large swathes and were trailing by two goals going into the final 13 minutes as a first league loss of the season loomed large. However, Rice kickstarted the comeback following Sanchez's howler before Trossard made it 2-2 on the night.

The 24-year-old Rice, who arrived from West Ham United this summer on a £105 million transfer, hailed Arsenal's character and resilience, especially away from home. He told Sky Sports (as per BBC):

"Chelsea made it compact, but us on the ball was not good enough - my first pass I gave it away. It gave Chelsea encouragement but in the second half we showed what we're about - that hunger and never-say-die attitude. We showed great heart and character."

Arsenal next travel to Sevilla on Tuesday (October 24) in the UEFA Champions League.