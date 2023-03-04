"He's back", "Time to cook" - Manchester City fans jubilant as Pep Guardiola names strong XI against Newcastle United

Manchester City fans have been impressed by Pep Guardiola's team selection for the Cityzens' Premier League clash against Newcastle United today (March 4).

After beating Bristol City 3-0 in the FA Cup this week, the English giants will return to Premier League action today. They are set to face Newcastle in their first home game since February 12.

Manchester City go into the clash against the Magpies on the back of a four-game unbeaten run in the league. They will be determined to take their streak to five with a victory over Eddie Howe and Co. today.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the Cityzens have announced their starting line-up for the match. Guardiola has notably made two changes to the team that beat AFC Bournemouth 4-1 in their last top-flight game.

Manchester City @ManCity TEAM NEWS



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Laporte, Alvarez, Bernardo, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis



Young defender Rico Lewis has been dropped to the bench, with Kyle Walker taking his place. Meanwhile, Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has replaced Julian Alvarez in the line-up.

Guardiola is confident that his preferred starting XI will get the job done against Newcastle. It appears most Manchester City fans are also in agreement with his team selection. One jubilant supporter wrote on Twitter:

"Time to cook."

Another fan was delighted to see Phil Foden, who is starting his third consecutive league match for the first time since October, in the line-up again:

"Foden!!!! I'm so glad he's back man."

Here are some more reactions to the Cityzens' starting line-up to face Newcastle today:

It now remains to be seen if Guardiola and Co. will stay on table-toppers Arsenal's tails with a win against Newcastle. A victory over the Magpies would see them move to within two points of the Gunners.

While they have named a strong starting line-up, the English giants have the likes of Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, and Riyad Mahrez on the bench if needed.

How are Newcastle lining up against Manchester City?

Newcastle are firmly in the race to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. However, they have hit a rough patch in recent weeks, failing to win each of their last four top-flight games.

The Tyneside-based club also succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final last weekend. They will be determined to return to winning ways against Manchester City today.

Howe has notably made three changes to the team that lost to the Red Devils at Wembley. Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles, and Anthony Gordon have been named in the line-up in place of Loris Karius, Fabian Schar, and Allan Saint-Maximin.

