“He’s such a beautiful player to watch" - Pundit in awe of Chelsea star's performance in FA Cup win over Leicester

Football pundit Jason Cundy has lavished praise on Cole Palmer for his performance in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday (17 March).

The Blues locked horns with the Championship side in an action-packed encounter that saw an own goal from Axel Disasi, a missed penalty from Raheem Sterling, and a red card for Leicester's Callum Doyle.

Cole Palmer put on an excellent display, finding the back of the net before half-time and setting up Carney Chukwuemeka's stoppage-time strike with an exquisite flick in the box.

Cundy was in awe of Palmer's assist after the game and could not help but heap praise on the English attacker. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"What a piece of genius this is from Cole Palmer. It's a brilliant, brilliant pass. The flick is superb."

Cundy added:

"He's such a beautiful player to watch. His balance, his poise. For someone who's got such a lovely poise and balance, he's a big lad."

Palmer has been the shining light in a Chelsea team that has struggled to find consistency under Mauricio Pochettino this season. The 21-year-old forward has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this term, topping the club's leaderboard in both respects.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League table after 11 wins, six draws, and 10 losses this season. With only 11 games to go, the Blues are dangerously close to their second consecutive season without European football.

Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher criticized for not making crucial call in Leicester win

Raheem Sterling was fouled in the opposition box during the first half of the FA Cup match against Leicester, and the Blues were awarded a penalty. Cole Palmer, the club's main penalty taker this season, looked set to step up to the spot.

However, Sterling intervened and after an exchange of words, Palmer gave the ball to his teammate. The former had the chance to put his side 2-0 up, after Marc Cucurella's 13th-minute opener, but Jakub Stolarczyk comfortably saved the England international's tame finish.

Speaking on BBC after the game, Chelsea icon Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink blamed club captain Conor Gallagher for not fulfilling his duties. The retired striker believes Gallagher should've stepped in and given the ball back to Palmer.

He said (via Express Sport):

"Gallagher, as a captain, you should go to Sterling and say 'No, he's [Palmer's] the penalty taker. He's taken five in a row, he's scored all five. He needs to take it, it's 1-0. Let's secure this mess first'."

Palmer eventually doubled Chelsea's lead at the stroke of half-time before Leicester hit back through Disasi's freak own goal and Stephy Mavididi's 62nd-minute strike.

Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke then both scored in the injury time to give the Blues a 4-2 win and book their spot in the FA Cup semifinal, where they will face defending champions Manchester City.