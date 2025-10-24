  • home icon
  • “He’s become their main man” - Danny Murphy names player Arsenal will rely on a lot in Premier League title race

"He's become their main man" - Danny Murphy names player Arsenal will rely on a lot in Premier League title race

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 24, 2025 05:49 GMT
Danny Murphy has tipped Arsenal as favourites for the Premier League title
Danny Murphy has tipped Arsenal as favourites for the Premier League title

Pundit Danny Murphy has named Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice as the main man for the Gunners in their hunt for Premier League glory this season. The Gunners currently lead the way after eight rounds of matches in the league, standing three points clear of Manchester City in second place.

Former midfielder Murphy spoke on talkSPORT about Mikel Arteta's team and what they can achieve after their blistering start to the 2025-26 season. He singled out club-record signing Rice as the side's main man despite the amount of quality they brought in during the off-season.

"They’re not reliant now on one or two players. They’ve got so much back-up across the pitch. I still think Declan Rice is a massive player for them. I know they brought in Christian Norgaard from Brentford who is a good player actually, I like him a lot. But Rice has got that physical athleticism, he’s so good on the press. I’m not saying Arsenal wouldn’t win games without him but I think he’s the one, he’s become their main man", he said (via Metro.co.uk).
also-read-trending Trending

Declan Rice has already played 12 times for the Gunners this season, appearing in every one of their matches so far. The former West Ham midfielder has a goal and three assists to his name, including an assist in the 4-0 UEFA Champions League demolition of Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal paid £105 million to prise Rice from the Hammers in the summer of 2023 and he has gone on to play 115 times since then. The 26-year-old has captained the club on occasion and is one of Arteta's most trusted lieutenants.

Arsenal sensation signs scholarship terms: Reports

Arsenal youngster Max Dowman has signed a scholarship deal to keep him tied to the Premier League giants, as per reports. The 15-year-old has become a member of the first-team this season, and the club have accelerated plans to integrate him fully.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Dowman's scholarship deal is official, and the youngster will sign his first professional deal in 2027. The club has already reached an agreement with the precocious teenager, who is seen as a key player for their future.

Dowman made his senior debut for the Gunners this season and has already played three times for the men's team. He was most recently on the scoresheet for the U-19 team in their UEFA Youth League meeting with Atletico Madrid, netting a brace in a 4-3 defeat.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

