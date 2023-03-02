"He's a big leader" - Manchester United player Fred heaps praises on the impact of summer signing at the club

Manchester United midfielder Fred heaped praise on his club and international teammate Casemiro.

Casemiro joined the Red Devils last summer from Real Madrid. He has since established himself as a crucial player for Erik ten Hag's team.

The defensive midfielder was a proven winner during his time in the Spanish capital. His mentality has transcended into the Red Devils team this season as well, helping them win the Carabao Cup on February 26.

The former Sao Paulo man has made 34 appearances for United across competitions, contributing five goals and five assists.

Speaking about Casemiro, Fred recently said (h/t UtdDistrict):

“I love to play with Casemiro. We have a good squad, in midfield and everywhere. It’s important to have a good squad, we have a lot of games.”

Speaking about Casemiro's leadership and winning mentality, Fred said:

“He’s a big leader. He talks a lot with us, with every player, every day. He tries to work on his English as well. He is a good guy, everyone knows this, he has a good way in the dressing-room.”

He continued:

“Casemiro, he won a lot of trophies in Real Madrid. He has a good mentality in the [Brazilian] national team as well, and he’s important to be a part of our squad.”

Fred has also turned out to be a crucial player for Manchester United this season. He has scored six goals and has provided four assists in 36 matches so far this campaign.

He got on the scoresheet in United's most recent win against West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup as well.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to FA Cup draw

Manchester United are set to take on Fulham at home in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Ten Hag is delighted with the fact that his team will play the match at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager reacted to the draw, saying (via United's official website):

“When you have an away game, you have to deal with it, nd we should do but, of course, we are happy to play at Old Trafford. We like Old Trafford. Old Trafford is a fortress. Old Trafford is our home. Old Trafford is a good fight."

He added:

"But when we play away, we have to play good as well. And we also enjoy playing away. It is difficult. They are playing really well. So, we have to be really well prepared to win that game.”

Manchester United will play Fulham in the FA Cup for the first time since 2013.

