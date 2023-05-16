"He's too cold, what a player", "Better than Rashford" - Fans react to Inter Milan star's 'superb' performance in 1-0 win over AC Milan

Inter Milan reached the Champions League final after beating AC Milan 1-0 in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday, May 16, and fans hailed Lautaro Martinez for his performance.

The Argentine striker scored the only goal of the game in the 74th minute to sink the Rossoneri, who crashed out after 3-0 aggregate defeat.

After Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave them a vital 2-0 lead in the first leg, the Nerazzurri were hoping to comfortably see off their local rivals in the second leg. However, it turned out to be a sloppy affair for Inter in the first half, with Milan exerting pressure and creating two good chances.

Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz came really close to scoring, but the former smashed his effort wide while the latter fired his shot straight at Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Inter Milan wrestled back the control of the game after the break and Martinez fired them in front in the 74th minute with a cool finish at the near post.

It capped off a fine performance from the 25-year-old striker, who scored his third goal in his last four appearances against the Rossoneri.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to Twitter to shower Martinez with praises. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Martinez's performance against AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final second leg:

Vᴅʏᴋ @VdykCFC



He’s fantastic in tight spaces, pair him with Nkunku & they could have a golden connection



He’s too cold, what a player 🏼 Pochettino wanted Lautaro at Spurs, it’s time to bring him to ChelseaHe’s fantastic in tight spaces, pair him with Nkunku & they could have a golden connectionHe’s too cold, what a player Pochettino wanted Lautaro at Spurs, it’s time to bring him to ChelseaHe’s fantastic in tight spaces, pair him with Nkunku & they could have a golden connectionHe’s too cold, what a player👏🏼 https://t.co/57BM8K4ets

Pep @Pepissmo Lautaro was an animal tonight. Lautaro was an animal tonight.

Netsport @Footbal82051686 Lautaro celebration with the fans just so cold 🥶 Lautaro celebration with the fans just so cold 🥶 https://t.co/qLAczb6ui0

Gamer4lyf @DavidJason1010 Lautaro is better than Rashford. One is heading to a UCL final, the other has not even played a semi final before. Lautaro is better than Rashford. One is heading to a UCL final, the other has not even played a semi final before. 😂😂

Lautaro Martinez is enjoying his best season with Inter yet

Since joining Inter Milan from Argentine side Racing in 2018, Lautaro Martinez has gone from strength to strength with the Serie A giants. The 2022-23 season, however, is turning out to be his best yet.

In 51 games thus far, he's scored 24 times in all competitions - just one shy of his personal best for the Nerazzurri that he set last year. With Inter set to play five more games this season, he's likely to surpass the 25-goal mark.

Martinez has also chipped in with 10 assists, a testament to his creative abilities. He has three more years on his contract with Inter, but it won't be surprising to see big European clubs lining up for his services in the upcoming transfer window.

