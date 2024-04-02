"He's in a different stratosphere" - Pundit heaps praise on 'absolutely exceptional' Liverpool star after Brighton win

Former Liverpool defender Gary Gilespie has lavished praise on Jarell Quansah for his performance in his side's 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (31 March).

The Merseysiders secured all three points against the Seagulls this weekend, courtesy of goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah. Quansah started the fixture and played throughout the 90 minutes.

The 21-year-old center-back has had a breakthrough season this term, having earned his first-team promotion ahead of the campaign. He has registered 26 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this term.

Quansah's display against Brighton earned plaudits from Gilespie, who was in awe of how good the young defender was for the Reds. The pundit said (via TBR Football):

“We talk about Konate being a superstar of the future. But this young lad Quansah at the beginning of the season, what were his expectations? Not a great deal I don’t think. Dragged out the under-18s or the under-21s and his performances have just elevated him into a different stratosphere to be honest."

Hailing Quansah for his composure against Brighton, he added:

“It looks as if the positions his at this moment from what I’ve seen. He hasn’t put a foot wrong. There was two or three occasions when he was put under extreme pressure from Brighton players and he dealt with it. Overall, his performances since he’s come into the side have been absolutely exceptional.”

Liverpool will next face Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night (4 April).

Pep Guardiola admits Liverpool are title favorites after Arsenal 0-0 Manchester City

Arsenal's goalless draw against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (31 March) allowed Liverpool to move two points clear at the top of the league table.

The Gunners are second in the standings, while City are three points behind the Merseysiders in third place. During his post-match press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was asked whether Liverpool were now the favorites to win the league.

With only nine games left to go this campaign, the Spaniard admitted that the odds have tipped in the Reds' favor while claiming Arsenal are second favorites. He said (via The Mirror):

“Yes. First is always favourite, second is Arsenal and we're third. It’s not in our hands. Aston Villa is the next game, so try to win it. It’s simple."

However, he added that Manchester City remain in the race.

"We take the point. We tried. We didn't create much, they didn't create much. They defended very compactly and had a lot of quality and physicality. As a team, we’re still there."

