"He’s a difficult one to top" - Rio Ferdinand and Jermaine Jenas hail Arsenal star as the signing of the season so far

Rio Ferdinand and Jermaine Jenas have named Arsenal star Declan Rice as their Premier League player of the season so far. The two pundits lavished praise on the England international for his performances this term.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Jenas said (as quoted by Eurosport):

“I’m looking at Declan Rice, it’s difficult to ignore Declan Rice and [William] Saliba. I think Declan Rice in particular, his contribution, big fee on his head, a lot of pressure, a lot of eyeballs looking at him and how he’s going to deliver."

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder concluded:

“I think if we’re looking at his performance from mid-season to now, he’s a difficult one to top."

Arsenal secured Rice's services from West Ham United this summer for a club-record £105 million fee. Referencing the midfielder's enormous price tag, Ferdinand said:

“I can’t go too far away from Declan. As an impact player to a team and the difference that he’s made. Has there been anybody else that has made a bigger impact?"

The Manchester United legend added:

“With the price tag as well, that £100m. How many of us are sitting on TV in the media, at home, around bars talking like, ‘It’s big money. Big price tag’. No one mentions it, that’s a testament to his performance.”

Rice has played an instrumental role in Mikel Arteta's side so far this season. The former West Ham skipper has started all 19 of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures this term, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Mikel Arteta names key area Arsenal must improve to win PL title this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side need to improve their finishing in the opposition box. The Spanish boss' comments were prompted by his side's 2-0 loss to West Ham on Thursday (28 December).

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Fulham on New Year's Eve, Arteta was asked whether Arsenal could win the title if they play like they did against the Hammers.

He said (per the club's official website):

"If we don’t improve in the boxes, then no. Because at the end that’s what it is, but generating the rest, yeah you say it’s a record [for touches in the box], no? So I don’t think there are many teams in the league that have done that for many years, so that's something very positive I think."

The Gunners dominated possession and had an xG (expected goals) of 2.77. They produced a whopping 30 shots during the game, only eight of which were on target.

The north London outfit also set a new Premier League record after having 77 touches in the opposition box. Arsenal missed five big chances in the encounter as well (via FotMob).