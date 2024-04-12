"He’s done everything in training now" - Mikel Arteta provides Jurrien Timber fitness update ahead of Arsenal-Aston Villa clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a fitness update on Jurrien Timber ahead of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa on April 14.

Timber, who signed from Ajax last summer for a reported €42.5 million fee, suffered an ACL injury in his debut against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. Timber hasn't played since.

Arteta, though, isn't willing to rush the Netherlands international back into action and told the media that the defender needs to play at least a game with the under-23s before representing the first team. He said (via football.london):

"Still he's got a few steps to make. He has to play at least a game with the [under] 23s. We're going to have an in house game too, soon. He's done everything in training now and it's about getting him match fit, having people around him and competing in a football match, which is different to training."

When asked what Timber can offer to the team, Arteta said:

"Hopefully a lot. From what we've seen in training and from the time that he was fit, he's going to have a big, big impact on the team."

Arsenal already have Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, and more in their ranks. Timber, though, can play both as a center-back and as a left-back, giving Arteta more options to work with.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is taking one day at a time

Arsenal are active in both the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League. They're well poised to finish both competitions strongly and have crucial matches coming up.

Mikel Arteta was asked whether it's difficult for him to focus on only one game rather than assess the whole picture. He said (via the aforementioned source):

"It's the pnly thing possible to look at one day and one game at a time. It's the only thing that maintains your focus and determines the task that you have on the day, which is the only thing you can control."

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League title charge with 71 points from 31 games, level on points with second-placed Liverpool.

