"He’s an easy target for them" - Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims he'll quit BBC MOTD if Gary Lineker is axed following tweet controversy

Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently voiced his support for Gary Lineker amidst the recent controversy. Lineker is no longer the host of the Match of the Day show on the BBC, a programme he has been hosting since 1999, after his recent comments.

Lineker compared the UK government's illegal migration policy to Nazi Germany. He has since been removed from his role as the MOTD show. Wright, though, has promised to quit the show too if BBC gets rid of Lineker. Wright said (via talkSPORT):

“Before we go on, I’ve got to deal with the Gary Lineker stuff, man, because that’s my guy. He wrote a tweet criticising the government about the human rights issues here, and it’s the perfect distraction for this government. He’s an easy target for them."

He added:

“Gary’s tweet was the headline news, bro! It’s almost like they need Gery Lineker to distract everybody because for me it’s a human issue; it’s not political. They’ve got no empathy, the most vulnerable ones are always the ones who suffer."

Wright continued:

“And it starts with words. The Hitler thing is what they’ve all jumped on, but Gary retweeted this German professor who said it all starts with language. It starts with words. They didn’t just start throwing people into concentration camps. It starts with words and language."

The Arsenal legend added:

“What they’re doing again is this culture war they want us all to have – left vs right and all this wokery, ‘you’re woke’, ‘no you’re woke’ – that is the distraction. And I’ll tell you something – if they, the BBC, do get rid of Gary Lineker – I’m out. I’m gone. I’m not staying there."

Wright concluded:

“On his own platform, he should be able to say what he wants to say. Gary Lineker says stuff on everything, and with this, he is so right what he’s saying. I’ve spoken to Gary. I’m behind him.”

BBC apologised for absence of sports shows amidst Gary Lineker saga

BBC recently released a statement amidst the Gary Lineker saga. The broadcast company issued a statement sayinh that they are sorry for the lack of sports shows during the weekend.

The statement read (via the Guardian):

“We are sorry for these changes, which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans. We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.”

Lineker is one of the most popular sports personalities on the football circuit. The bookies recently predicted Frank Lampard to become the host of the MOTD show in Lineker's absence.

Poll : 0 votes