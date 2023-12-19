"He's in everyone's notebook" – Italian agent claims Arsenal might sell 'talented' youngster for £26 million

Arsenal could sell Charlie Patino, who is on loan at Swansea City, for a package of around £26 million, as per Italian agent Michele Fratini.

Speaking to Calciomercato.it, Fratini shared his thoughts on the Gunners academy graduate's future. Heaping praise on the left-footed midfielder, he said (h/t HITC):

"Charlie Patino is an 'all-field player'. He can play both in front of the defence and as a playmaker or attacking midfielder. He has a lot of quality and in England a lot of people like him. He's very talented. Perhaps he is Arsenal's greatest footballer at youth level."

Naming Juventus and AC Milan as potential suitors, Fratini continued:

"I'm not exaggerating in saying that we are faced with a player who will be able to make his mark at a high level, if he finds the right place. Juventus and Milan? He's in everyone's notebook. He's among the 50 best young players in the world. I don't know if [Adrien] Rabiot will stay at Juve. Patino is left-footed like him, and [director Cristiano] Giuntoli wants to take the best talents around."

Shedding light on the Arsenal youth product's price tag, Fratini added:

"As for the price, the Gunners are asking for about €30 million. Maybe €20 million fixed and €10 million in bonuses. Juve has some bargaining chips. First of all, Moise Kean. Juve would like to make the move [for Patino] as early as January. Milan are thinking more about it for the summer."

Patino, who has made two appearances for Mikel Arteta's side so far, has turned a lot of heads with his outings for Swansea this season. The 20-year-old has bagged three goals and contributed four assists in 930 minutes of action, spread across 17 EFL Championship games.

Arsenal willing to sell Eddie Nketiah soon

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are prepared to cash in on Eddie Nketiah in the upcoming winter transfer window. They are hoping to raise funds to add one of their striking targets, namely Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic, and Benjamin Sesko, to their star-studded ranks.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are believed to be interested in signing the 24-year-old next month. They could offer the star regular game time.

Nketiah, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2027, has netted six goals and recorded four assists in 23 games, including 12 starts, this season. He is next likely to be in action for Arsenal in their Premier League encounter at Liverpool this Saturday (December 23).