"He's the future" - Luka Modric hails Real Madrid summer signing, calls him a 'special talent'

Veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has hailed new signing Arda Guler as a 'special talent'. The 18-year-old is currently out injured and is yet to make his Los Blancos debut.

After arriving from Fenerbahce in the summer in a deal worth €20 million, the teenager suffered a meniscus injury in pre-season, which subsequently required surgery.

The club are understandably wary of rushing him back to action. GOAL has recently reported that Guler is back in first-team training, working on his conditioning. He will probably move to on-the-ball training next and could make his much-awaited Real Madrid debut after the ongoing international break.

Luka Modric, who has been a standout performer in the Los Blancos midfield since arriving in 2012, hailed Guler as a generational talent (as per Madrid Zone):

"Arda Guler is a great guy, a special talent. He has not been able to show his talents yet due to his unfortunate injury, but he has a great future ahead of him. He’s the future."

Expand Tweet

Hailed as the Turkish Messi, the left-footed Guler made his name at Fenerbahce last season, helping them win the Turkish Cup, where he was the Man of the Match in the final.

Impressing with his footwork, passing and maturity beyond his tender years, Guler is tipped to have a great career. He became Turkey's youngest-ever scorer by netting against Wales in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier in March.

How has Luka Modric fared at Real Madrid this season?

Luka Modric

Luka Modric has had a great career at Real Madrid since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. In nearly 500 appearances across competitions, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 37 goals and 77 assists.

He has won a record-equalling five UEFA Champions League titles with Los Blancos, to go with four FIFA Club World Cup, three La Liga and two Copa del Rey honours.

However, the 38-year-old has dropped down the pecking order this season under Carlo Ancelotti, who has preferred to field younger players in midfield. Modric has made nine appearances across competitions but has started just four games and is without a goal contribution.

He's in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos, who seem unlikely to extend the veteran midfielder's stay beyond next summer.