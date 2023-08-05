Football
  • “He’s not a GK”, “Bro couldn’t even jump” – Fans mock Andre Onana as Manchester United concede goal from halfway line against Lens

By Aditya Singh
Modified Aug 05, 2023 12:49 GMT
Fans troll Andre Onana after he concedes from the halfway line in Manchester United vs RC Lens
Fans online trolled Manchester United's new goalkeeper Andre Onana after he conceded a goal from the halfway line in a pre-season friendly against RC Lens on August 5.

The Red Devils host the Ligue 1 side at Old Trafford in their penultimate pre-season game ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. The match also makes Andre Onana's home debut for the club, having previously featured in two matches during the US tour.

While the Cameroonian impressed with his ball-playing ability and saves in the first two matches, he suffered an embarrassing moment against Lens on Saturday.

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot gave the ball away near the halfway line. Lens' striker Florian Sotoca pounced upon it and hit it first time, chipping Onana to give the French side a 1-0 lead.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper was at the end of a number of digs from fans on Twitter after this, as one fan wrote:

"He's not a Gk"

Another fan tweeted:

"Bro couldn’t even jump. so mid"

Here are some more reactions from fans on Twitter as Andre Onana concedes from the halfway line in Manchester United's friendly against Lens:

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana explains his argument with Harry Maguire

Manchester United lost 3-2 against Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium in a pre-season friendly on July 31.

During the game, a poor pass from Harry Maguire led to Andre Onana needing to make an excellent save. After making the save, the Cameroonian was seen blasting the English centre-back.

Speaking to MUTV after the match, Onana explained that he demands a lot from his teammates and went on to praise Maguire, saying (via 90min):

"I try to demand a lot from him because I know he is a good player. He's one of the captains of the team. He's big, he's good with the ball so I will demand [from] him a lot."

He added:

"He's a great guy, I have a good relationship with him. He has to be ready because when I'm on the ball I demand to everyone a lot - I start with myself because we are in this together."

Speaking about learning from one's mistakes and demanding more from each other to win trophies, Onana said:

"Mistakes come but we don't have to be afraid to make mistakes because this is a part of life and we learn from the mistakes."

He added:

"We have to be very critical with ourselves. If we want to win prizes we have to demand a lot. It's a big honour to be here and I'm very happy to work with these guys - Harry is a fantastic player so we will move on."

Manchester United signed Andre Onana for around £48 million earlier this summer to replace David de Gea, who left the club following his contract expiration.

