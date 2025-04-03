"He's not going to Arsenal" - Joleon Lescott names club Alexander Isak is likely to join this summer

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has claimed that Alexander Isak might not be joining Arsenal in the summer. This follows rumors that the Swede is one of the Gunners' targets in the center-forward department as they look to reinforce their attack.

Speaking in an interview with Carlton Cole, Lescott revealed the Premier League club that Isak is most likely to join. He said (via TBR Football):

"That doesn’t matter. He’s not going to Arsenal. Arsenal would be surprising. I think Liverpool come in, I think Liverpool come in. If I was Liverpool I would try and sign him. Salah isn’t going to score 30 goals every season. They need someone to share that load, they need someone to get 15 or 20."

Lescott's comment was also in response to Cole's revelation that the Gunners have a massive budget for the summer. Hence, they could succeed in their quest to sign Isak. However, the former Manchester City defender had a contrary opinion.

Isak has been linked to Liverpool and the Gunners in recent months, which could be down to his terrific attacking display in the current campaign. The Swede has bagged 24 goals and provided four assists in 34 games for the Magpies this season (2024-25). Hence, it would be interesting to see whether he'd move to the Emirates or Anfield in the summer.

"He was very positive" - Arsenal's manager on Bukayo Saka's return after a lengthy period on the sidelines

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Saka was positive during his return to the pitch. Arteta also highlighted that the Englishman sufficiently dealt with the pressure of returning.

In a post-match conference after the Gunners 2-0 Premier League over Fulham, Arteta shared his opinion on why Saka was emotional at full-time. He said (via DailyAFC on X):

"He was very positive. I think the first [game] is always the one, how am I going to feel? Because now I have a different opposition in front of me, different demands and pressure. He dealt with it really well."

Saka marked his return by scoring Arsenal's second goal against Fulham after 101 days on the sidelines. Given his significance in the right wing, the Englishman's presence would be key for the Gunners, particularly in the UEFA Champions League. Saka has netted 10 goals and delivered 14 assists in 25 appearances for the Gunners this season.

