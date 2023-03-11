"He’s going to be a real asset" - Graeme Souness heaps praises on 'frustrating' Liverpool star after recent performances

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness recently lauded Reds forward Darwin Nunez.

Last summer, the Merseysiders signed Nunez from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million, which could rise up to £85 million.

The Uruguayan hitman has had a mixed 2022-23 campaign, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 31 matches across competitions.

Nunez has often been criticized for his lack of decisiveness in front of the goal but there is no denying the striker's raw talent. To add to that, the Uruguayan is a very smart player in terms of his movement off the ball.

Souness pointed that out, writing in his Daily Mail column that while Nunez might miss a few chances, he will capitalize on a lot of chances as well. He further added that teams do not like the prospect of facing the menacing attacker.

Souness wrote:

“He is going to get three, four or five chances every game and although he’ll miss some and have off days, he’ll convert a lot, too, That’s just the type of player he is – big, quick, brave and he’s got a brain. I don’t think anyone enjoys playing against him. He’s going to be a real asset.”

With new signings like Cody Gakpo and Nunez finding their feet, Liverpool have made a strong resurgence to their campaign. The Reds are fifth in the Premier League table with 42 points on the board from 26 matches.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League away showdown against Bournemouth, Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about how Gakpo and Nunez have handled the pressure of playing for the Anfield club.

Both players were signed for heft transfer fees, hence, the expectations were high for them as well. Speaking to the media ahead of the match on March 11, Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"They deal very well with it. I think we deal very well with it all together, because you don't put extra pressure on the players – never did, will never do. But that doesn't mean there is no [pressure] because we know the world can be quite [an] intense place, especially when you cost a lot of money, stuff like this. A lot of things are said, a lot of things are written and all these things you have to deal with."

Liverpool lost 1-0 against Bournemouth in their Premier League clash in a big blow to their top four hopes.

