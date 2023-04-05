“He’s like Steven Gerrard”, “He’s got a sharp brain” – Jurgen Klopp urged to make 2 new signings at Liverpool

Dean Saunders recently urged Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to sign Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount next summer. Saunders believes both players could prove to be game-changers for the Reds.

The Merseysiders have struggled badly in midfield this season. The likes of Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, and more have spent a significant amount of time on the sidelines. Hence, Klopp is expected to raid the market in the summer for new midfielders.

Mount is currently in a complex contractual situation with Chelsea and could leave the Blues in the summer. Saunders wants his former club to capitalize on it. Bellingham, on the other hand, has long been linked with a move to the Reds.

Saunders compared him to club legend Steven Gerrard as he said (via HITC):

“I would go Bellingham and Mount, Put them straight in that team, and you will see a huge difference. You’ve got to pay (the money). Put your hand in your pocket. £200 million for both of them. Mount and Bellingham would make Liverpool a better team."

He also said:

“I like Mount. He’s got a sharp brain. Bellingham has got a load of potential, he’s like Steven Gerrard. It's hard to turn Liverpool down.”

Jude Bellingham, who is currently a part of Borussia Dortmund, is set to cost any potential suitor a fee of around £150 million in the upcoming summer transfer window. Mason Mount, too, will not be a cheap acquisition.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the draw against Chelsea

The Reds were held to a goalless draw in their latest Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, April 4. Jurgen Klopp was quizzed after the game about whether his team dropped two points.

The German manager reacted by saying (via the Reds' official website):

Gained. It's an away game; this was not the most spectacular 0-0 I ever saw. I saw two of them – Liverpool v Chelsea – last year, the two finals, [they were] absolutely insane. Very similar teams I would say, but completely different football because of a different level of confidence for both teams."

He added:

"This was the fight we have to show tonight, this was the way we have to start our development again. We cannot now hope – because we did a couple of things that were absolutely not like they should have been – that we fixed it overnight. I decided to make six changes, that always against a good football team can be a problem."

The Reds will return to action on Saturday, April 8, as they take on Arsenal in a Premier League home clash.

