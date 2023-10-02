“He’s made a very good impression” - Erik ten Hag says Manchester United summer signing could make debut against Galatasaray

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed Altay Bayındır is set to make his debut against Galatasaray at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 2.

Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League game, Ten Hag confirmed he was set to hand Bayindir his debut. He added that the Turkish goalkeeper was making progress and is ideal to play on Tuesday night. He said (via manutd.com):

"You will see [if he will play tomorrow]. We chose in the League Cup to play Andrè [Onana] because he has to adapt to the England standard. That's why we preferred Andrè to play."

"But also we have to progress Altay, that's clear. He's made a very good impression in training and he's really developing, so we're really happy with it. We are convinced we have the two right goalkeepers in the squad to do the job for us."

Bayindir has played against Galatasaray during his time with Fenerbahçe and Ankaragücü. The goalkeeper has faced them seven times and ended up on the winning side just once, conceding 13 goals and keeping a clean sheet thrice.

Manchester United signed Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce

Manchester United made a move for Altay Bayindir after Dean Henderson admitted he was not interested in staying as the #2 at the club. The Red Devils had signed Andre Onana as their #1 this summer from Inter Milan.

After his signing, Bayindir told the club official's website:

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club. I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions."

He added:

"I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon."

Manchester United also tried to sign Zion Suzuki but the Japanese star rejected the move (via Manchester Evening News). He decided against the move as he wanted to play regularly and was not interested in being the #2.