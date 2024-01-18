"He's a mentality monster" - Ex-PL manager backs Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund to be 'one of the best strikers in the world'

Former Southampton manager Ruben Selles has backed Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund to succeed despite his slow start to life at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils reportedly spent £72 million to sign Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. The Danish striker scored five goals in six UEFA Champions League games but couldn't help United from getting eliminated. He scored zero goals in 14 Premier League appearances before scoring twice in his last two appearances.

Hojlund's poor output has led to him facing criticism from some fans and pundits. However, Selles, who was the assistant coach during their time together at FC Copenhagen has backed Hojlund to succeed. He said on the Training Ground Guru podcast:

“You can expect him to be rated as one of the best strikers in the world. When he has a miss, everyone is talking about it but it’s just part of the process and he will become a better player and he will become stronger in games, and in his mind through this process.

“He’s been brilliant in all the other competitions and brilliant for United. I think it is a matter of time before he connects that and connects that with the fans and, once he will make this ‘crack’, he’s going to be unbelievable.”

Selles hailed the Manchester United man's mentality, saying:

"He’s a mentality monster. He developed into a mentality monster. He has a good family that takes care of him. His environment is really strong and you don’t have that quite often with a young, talented player, that when we had him in Copenhagen, with that kind of mentality.”

Overall, Hojlund has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 25 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United's forwards' struggles in Premier League this season

The Red Devils have struggled in multiple positions this season but their attack certainly has been a major disappointment. Manchester United have scored just 24 goals in 21 Premier League games this season, with only three teams having scored fewer.

Summer signing Hojlund has scored two goals in 16 league games. Marcus Rashford, who scored 17 goals last season, has only contributed four goals in 20 league games this time around.

Anthony Martial has scored just one goal in 13 games while Alejandro Garnacho has scored three in 19 games. Antony is yet to make a goal contribution in 17 appearances while Facundo Pellistri has also scored none in his nine appearances.

Scott McTominay is Manchester United's top scorer in the Premier League with five goals and Bruno Fernandes contributed three.

However, Manchester United certainly need their forwards to contribute way more goals if they are to reach the fourth spot. They are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one more game than the Gunners.