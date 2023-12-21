"He’s one big reason why they are better than last season" - Pundit believes Arsenal summer signing has made a 'massive difference'

Pundit Ian Rarke reckons Arsenal hit the jackpot by snapping up Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer.

The former Hammers captain arrived at the Emirates this summer in a club-record £105 million deal and has hit the ground running. A key first-team player in Mikel Arteta's side, Rice has made 25 appearances across competitions this season, contributing three goals and two assists.

Two of those strikes have been game winners, against Manchester United at Luton Town, at the death. in the Premier League, where the Gunners are atop the standings after 17 games, a point ahead of Liverpool (38).

Ahead of their visit to the Reds in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday (December 23), Rarke waxed lyrical about Rice, who has helped the Gunners concede 15 goals, joint-fewest in the league:

“The team I like the look of at this stage, and I stress at this stage, is Arsenal," said Rarke (via HITC).

"I think they are making the least mistakes. They look really impressive. Rice has made a massive difference. He’s one big reason why they are better than last season.”

The winner of the contest will remain or take over at the top, so both teams know that the stakes couldn't be any higher. Third-placed Aston Villa (38) will momentarily go top of the standings if they beat bottom-placed Sheffield United at home in an earlier kick-off.

What is Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice's record against Liverpool?

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice (left)

Declan Rice has a rather unflattering record against Liverpool. In 10 games across Jurgen Klopp's side - all with West Ham - the 24-year-old has won just once and lost a whopping eight times.

That includes league defeats in both clashes last season. Rice's only goal contribution - an assist - against the Reds, came in a 3-2 loss at Anfield in the 2019-20 Premier League, when Liverpool won the competition.

The midfielder will hope for better luck against the Reds, where his current side squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 on their last league visit. That result was part of a four-game winless streak - drawing thrice. The Gunners were knocked off the Premier League summit and eventually finished five points behind winners Manchester City.