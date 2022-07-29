“He’s a real example that they love their football” – Ray Parlour singles out Arsenal star after watching Gunners training

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has praised Gunners star Martin Odegaard, claiming Norweigan to be a real example at the club in an interview with talkSPORT.

Odegaard, 23, impressed for Mikel Arteta's last season following a £31.5 million move from Real Madrid in the summer.

The creative midfielder made 40 appearances for the Gunners, scoring seven goals whilst contributing five assists.

Not only did he impress with his elegance on the ball and influence in driving the north London side forward in attack.

But the former Madrid star also earned plaudits for his character, with many keen to see the 23-year-old pick up the club's captaincy permanently.

Parlour has been keeping an eye on Odegaard during Arsenal's training and he is pleased with what he seen, saying:

“Odegaard, you see him in training. He is always on the ball. He’s a real example that they love their football. They can’t wait to get him out of the training field."

The Gunners legend continued,

“That’s what you want as a manager. You want players that are really hungry to train hard and I have seen that when I was watching a couple of training sessions. You can see that they are really at it."

Parlour concluded:

“That’s why they beat Chelsea 4-0 because they had a little bit more energy. And that’s down to training.”

Arsenal @Arsenal



Signing off with Martin Odegaard Orlan𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲Signing off with Martin Odegaard Orlan𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 ☑️Signing off with Martin Odegaard 👊 https://t.co/8N3uYajWjy

Arteta's side have had a fine pre-season, winning all four of their friendly games thus far and scoring 14 goals in the process.

The Gunners' 4-0 demolition of Chelsea on July 24 has made many wary of the threat the Londonders will post come next season.

Odegaard in particular has been a standout performer during their pre-season and it bodes well for the midfielder heading into next season.

Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign on August 5 when they take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Odegaard wants to become Arsenal captain on permanent basis

The 23-year-old is becoming a Gunners fan favorite

Odegaard has shown his credentials for why he should succeed Alexandre Lacazette as Arsenal's permanent club-captain.

Handed the armband during the second-half of last season, the Norweigan impressed in the role despite not being the loudest of players in the side.

The midfielder wants to take up the role permanently, telling reporters during pre-season (via Mirror):

"I always enjoy responsibility. I’m captain for my country (Norway) and it’s a nice experience, so I enjoy that. I don’t know anything about the situation here, I think that question is for Mikel (Arteta) and the club, but if he asked me of course I would be happy to do it. I think you will see a hungry Arsenal team coming back now.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Ramsdale on Odegaard: "Very calming influence. He might not be the most vocal, but you don't always need that from captain. You can have 3 other leaders that are vocal. He relished the chance of wearing the armband and I have no problems with him being our captain. [Seaman says] Ramsdale on Odegaard: "Very calming influence. He might not be the most vocal, but you don't always need that from captain. You can have 3 other leaders that are vocal. He relished the chance of wearing the armband and I have no problems with him being our captain. [Seaman says] https://t.co/nAl3RXkCIv

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far