“He’s really picking up performances” - Tim Sherwood believes Arsenal star is now improving very well

Football pundit Tim Sherwood believes Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has picked up his performances in recent weeks, with the Gunners now in top form.

Odegaard has been vital to how Mikel Arteta's men play in the final third this season. His playmaking abilities are a big part of their game as he has guided them to third place in the Premier League with 12 goal contributions (5G, 7A) in 23 games.

In his last three league games, the Norwegian midfielder has scored one goal and provided three assists.

Discussing Arsenal's impressive run of form on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Sherwood talked about the captain's improvements (via TBR Football):

“I don’t think anyone in the Premier League is playing as well as Arsenal at the moment, Martinelli is back to his best, Odegaard had a little lull period but he’s really picking up performances, Saka has been unbelievable, Jorginho has come into the side and has pushed Rice on who has looked better in the number eight position, he’s been outstanding, it’s all going well for them at the moment."

Arsenal enjoy strong 4-1 win over Newcastle United

After a tough 1-0 loss against Porto in the Champions League last week, the Gunners bounced back with an impressive 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, February 25. The game saw Arsenal dominate from the very start of the game, as they forced Sven Botman into scoring an own goal before adding another three themselves.

After the game, Mikel Arteta spoke about how pleased he was with his side and how they were able to get past their setback against Porto. Speaking to the press, he said (via Reuters):

"I think we had a great performance, big credit to the boys after two days and just half a day to prepare the game. The way we executed everything, the intensity, the commitment, the determination, the aggression and progression in everything that we were doing with the ball. They played with a lot of courage and we got rewarded."

The Gunners' win against the Magpies was their sixth straight victory in the league. Mikel Arteta's men are behind Liverpool and Manchester City, and they will need to continue in similar form to stay in the Premier League title race.