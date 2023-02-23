"He’s a really, really good player" - Chelsea's Marc Cucurella believes winter signing will be most valuable weapon to the club

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella believes January signing Mykhailo Mudryk could be an integral player for the club in the coming few seasons. The Ukraine international was one of the few high-profile signings the Blues made in the recently-concluded winter transfer window.

Cucurella has spoken highly of Mudryk's style of play. The former Brighton & Hove Albion full-back also believes in the promise shown by his new teammate which could be fulfilled as he continues to get used to his surroundings at Chelsea.

Speaking to Goal, when asked about who could be the Blues' most valuable weapon, Cucurella was quoted as saying the following:

“Maybe Mudryk, [he] is so fast and has a lot of skills, I think he’s a really, really good player. He has the quality to be, in a few years, a top player in the world. He needs to learn and stay happy in his new club.”

Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of around £88 million. The attacker, 22, has penned a long-term contract at the club which will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2031.

Mudryk, however, has made a slow start to life in West London. The winger has made five appearances for Chelsea but is yet to make a goalscoring contribution across all competitions.

We've Won It All @cfcwonitall Mykhailo Mudryk is an amazing kid, an amazing boy, an amazing player. Chelsea paid what we wanted and Misha said yes I want to go to Chelsea. So simple...



🗣️ Shaktar’s Director Darijo Srna



Graham Potter's side were extremely busy in the January transfer window. They signed as many as seven new players in the window for a combined fee of around £323 million.

These winter signings include Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto and the aforementioned Mykhailo Mudryk. The Blues also signed Portuguese attacker Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea have been spending heavily ever since Todd Boehly took over the club's ownership in the summer of 2022. Marc Cucurella himself was a big-money signing in the summer transfer window. The Spaniard was signed from Brighton for a fee of around £60 million.

Chelsea continue to struggle in the Premier League despite heavy investment

Despite the influx of new signings, Graham Potter's side are currently languishing in 10th place in the Premier League standings.

They suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Southampton last weekend before losing to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Paul Merson believes it will be extremely difficult for Graham Potter to recover if Chelsea lose to London rivals Tottenham this weekend... Paul Merson believes it will be extremely difficult for Graham Potter to recover if Chelsea lose to London rivals Tottenham this weekend... 👀 https://t.co/YCoDut08cT

The Blues will take on fellow London side Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26) in the Premier League.

