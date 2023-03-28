"He is savage" - Liverpool target Jude Bellingham responds brilliantly to Jack Grealish's plea to join Manchester City, fans react hilariously

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham gave a brilliant response to Jack Grealish after the attacker made a plea for him to join Manchester City on social media. The Borussia Dortmund teenager has become the most in-demand midfielder in European football.

Bellingham, 19, is being heavily linked with a move to Anfield but is also in the Cityzens' sights. Grealish wants his England teammate at the Etihad. He replied to the former Birmingham academy graduate on Instagram, saying:

"Come to City x."

The English teenager responded in another Instagram post by asking Grealish to head in the opposite direction to Signal Iduna Park. He said:

"Come to Dortmund x."

GOAL reports that Manchester City are leading the race to sign Bellingham. They're joined in their pursuit by Liverpool and La Liga giants Real Madrid. If the BvB midfielder were to arrive at the Etihad, he would join plenty of familiar faces.

Bellingham's former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland joined Pep Guardiola's side last summer. Meanwhile, Grealish, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker are all teammates of the English midfielder in the England national team.

Interest in Bellingham is merited, as he continues to wow with dazzling performances for Dortmund. He has scored ten goals and contributed six assists in 34 games across competitions this season. The back and forth between Bellingham and Grealish was picked up on by fans on Twitter. One fan deemed the BvB teenager:

"He is savage love that."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Bellingham's entertaining Instagram tomfoolery with Grealish:

Light @Arrowwofficial @StokeyyG2 Bellingham be commenting under every girls post @StokeyyG2 Bellingham be commenting under every girls post 💀

Aerodynamic @AerodynamicRL @StokeyyG2 This means that Bellingham would prefer to stay at BvB than Joining City or Liverpool. He couldnt say no to Manchester United @StokeyyG2 This means that Bellingham would prefer to stay at BvB than Joining City or Liverpool. He couldnt say no to Manchester United

Incredible @bettlova3 🏾 @StokeyyG2 He wants to get rid of Grealish in Man City so he can sign with them @StokeyyG2 He wants to get rid of Grealish in Man City so he can sign with them 👌🏾

Manchester City's Phil Foden set to miss crunch clash with Liverpool

Phil Foden looks set to sit out the Liverpool clash.

Phil Foden withdrew from England's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine on Sunday (March 26), as he underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. The English attacker will also miss Manchester City's encounter with Liverpool on Saturday (April 1).

Sky Sports, as per the NHS, says that people who have had their appendix removed resume normal activity within two to four weeks. That will likely mean Foden will not be fit for the Cityzens' key Premier League game with the Merseysiders at the Etihad.

Guardiola's side are attempting to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to five points in Saturday's early kickoff, with the Gunners to face Leeds United later in the day.

Foden would have been a huge boost for Guardiola as his side face a Liverpool team eyeing a top-four finish. The Reds are sixth, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points, but have two games in hand.

Poll : 0 votes