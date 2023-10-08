"He's not sharp enough and he's very lucky" - Gary Neville calls out Arsenal star's poor first-half performance against Manchester City

During the ongoing face-off between Arsenal and Manchester City, Gary Neville did not hold back in his analysis of David Raya's first-half display.

Raya has recently been placed in the spotlight at the Emirates Stadium, following Mikel Arteta's decision to bench fellow goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The latter, having been the preferred choice for the past couple of seasons, has seen his position questioned in recent games. Yet, Raya's initial showing against City has not provided the assurance needed to vindicate such a decision.

Earlier in the week, Raya's noticeable blunder during Arsenal's Champions League match against Lens added to the mounting scrutiny. However, his struggles did not end there. During the first half with City, a misjudged response to an incoming corner saw Declan Rice making a last-ditch clearance.

To add to the Gunners' concerns, a hesitant clearance from the Spanish goalkeeper was swiftly closed down by Julian Alvarez, nearly leading to a goal for the opposition. While commentating on Sky Sports, Neville voiced his observations (quotes via The Mirror):

"He's just a bit jittery Raya. He's not seeing things as clearly as Arsenal fans would like. I can spot a keeper a mile off that's a nervous wreck and there's one right in front of you. The mistake in midweek he's carried into this game, he's not sharp enough and he's very lucky."

Post these comments, Raya's continued attempts to distribute the ball from the back, especially under Manchester City's intense pressure, only amplified the concerns.

One such pass intended for Rice failed to reach its mark, granting the reigning champions a golden opportunity. However, he will hope to improve in the second half.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta discusses David Raya's mistakes

Following his loan transfer from Brentford this past summer, David Raya has swiftly made his presence felt at the Emirates.

While his first entry into the Arsenal starting XI during their match against Everton was explained by Mikel Arteta as a tactical rotation, Raya has since secured the position. He has notably started in each subsequent fixture. However, he has made recent errors, particularly in the Champions League clash.

Arteta mentioned to TNT Sports (quotes via The Mirror):

"This happens. Mistakes are part of football. They will continue to be there somehow. The difference was in both boxes, but especially in Champions League, you don’t generate ten clear-cut chances in the Champions League. When you get there, you have to put the ball into the back of the net and you have to defend the box better than we have done."

On the other end of the spectrum, Aaron Ramsdale's professional response to being partly sidelined has garnered commendation. However, his future at Arsenal hangs in balance, with speculations suggesting that he might re-evaluate his standing at the club during the forthcoming transfer window in January.