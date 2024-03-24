"He’s so smart" - William Saliba believes 32-year-old Arsenal teammate could become a 'good manager' in the fututre

Arsenal defender William Saliba has name-dropped Jorginho as the teammate who could have a potential managerial career in the future.

The Italian midfielder, who joined the Gunners from Chelsea in January 2023 for a reported £12 million fee, is an important player for Mikel Arteta's team. Jorginho often works as the brain in the middle of the pitch for the Gunners.

Saliba reckons the 32-year-old has the characteristics to become a successful manager in the future. When asked by Stadium Astro, the Frenchman said (via The Boot Room):

"I think he'd be a good manager, he's so smart."

Jorginho, since joining Arsenal, has scored once and has provided two assists in 44 appearances across competitions. The UEFA Euro 2020 winner has played 28 matches this season, scoring once and assisting another.

Jorginho has acted as the midfield orchestrator for teams like Napoli and Chelsea in the past. He won the 2021 UEFA Best Player in Europe award back in 2021 as well. Jorginho's current deal with the Gunners, though, is set to expire in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, the north London club have halted contract extension talks with Jorginho. Juventus are reportedly exploring their chances of bringing him to Turin in the summer.

Takehiro Tomiyasu signs new Arsenal contracts

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners until the end of the 2025-26 season. The Japanese fullback joined them from Bologna back in 2021 and has since made 73 appearances for the club.

Tomiyasu has often been used as a utility player across the backline by Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal boss said about Tomiyasu's contract extension (via the Gunners' website):

"We are so pleased to have Tomi commit his future with us. Together with his natural ability and strength, Tomi's attitude, mentality and values are first class. Tomi is loved by everyone and has been an integral part of the squad since joining us."

Tomiyasu, 25, has made 20 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.