"He's talking about them in a very positive way" - Journalist makes claim about PL star's potential move to Arsenal in January

Journalist Dean Jones has dropped a significant revelation about Arsenal's internal plans concerning a potential move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The 27-year-old is allegedly on the lookout for new pastures this January and has even switched agents in order to facilitate a move.

Manager Mikel Arteta's lineup currently features Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as the go-to strikers. The tactician also has the flexibility to deploy other players like Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in the central attacking role.

These options leave Mikel Arteta's side in a peculiar state, still questioning whether to usher in another striker. Dean Jones also emphasized the financial situation surrounding a hypothetical £80 million move for Toney, telling GiveMeSport:

"There continues to be a lot of noise around Ivan Toney potentially joining Arsenal but my understanding of the situation is that there has not even been a decision yet on Arsenal signing a striker so to expect them to sign one at around £80 million really is a stretch."

The Brentford hotshot is currently sidelined due to an eight-month FA ban for breaching betting regulations. He is waiting for his return to the field and possibly for a high-profile transfer, both of which could happen in January.

Despite his absence, Toney's stock remains high. His last season's stats are impressive, as he racked up 20 goals and four assists in 33 Premier League matches. Dean Jones continued:

"It seems pretty clear that Toney is up for that move, he's talking about them in a very positive way and I don't blame him for wanting to join a club like that. But it's a lot of money and Arsenal are also having to weigh up if they might need some sort of backup to Bukayo Saka in the second half of the season so this is a very layered situation."

Arsenal remain set on Douglas Luiz and Pedro Neto for January move: Fabrizio Romano

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano recently shed light on the Gunners' continued interest in Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Wolves' Pedro Neto. Romano's revelations have indicated that the duo remain on the Gunners' radar despite unsuccessful bids last summer.

He told Caught Offside (via Football London):

"As I recently reported, Arsenal have been monitoring Pedro Neto for some time, and I can also say that Arsenal always keep monitoring the same players they like and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz remains one of them. He’s always been appreciated."

During the summer, the Gunners came knocking for Luiz, only to find themselves shunned by Aston Villa's firm stance. Wolves' Pedro Neto has been seen as a potential addition for the Gunners on the right flank. They have been leaning heavily on Bukayo Saka, but Neto could provide competition and reduce the young England international's burden.