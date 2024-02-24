“He’s not a team player”, “Stay at home” - Manchester United fans want superstar sold after ‘horrible’ display in 2-1 defeat to Fulham

Manchester United fans on social media have laid into forward Marcus Rashford following the club's 2-1 loss to Fulham.

The Red Devils hosted the Cottagers, who had not won away from home since Matchday 1 of the ongoing Premier League season, on Saturday, February 24. Erik ten Hag's side were favored to win the contest as they had won six of their last seven matches across competitions, including five on the bounce.

However, United struggled against an organized Fulham team, with Rashford, starting upfront due to Rasmus Hojlund's injury-induced absence, offering little in attack. The Englishman had just 27 touches, lost possession nine times and only one shot on target, while his pressing came under the scanner once again.

After the match, Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their frustration with Rashford, with one of them writing:

"Can we all agree, that Rashford can go. He’s not a team player. Another horrible performance."

Another supporter tweeted:

"Rashford might as well stay at home if he’s gonna play like this. Awful"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Rashford has endured a below-par season so far for Manchester United. The 26-year-old has scored just five times in 25 Premier League matches, a drastic drop in returns after netting 17 times in 35 league games last term.

How Manchester United's match against Fulham unfolded

Manchester United and Fulham played out an end-to-end first half on Saturday, where neither team tested the other's goalkeeper on a consistent basis. Both teams had eight shots apiece, but got just five combined efforts on target and created no big chances.

United dominated possession in the second half, but it was the Cottagers who opened the scoring in the 66th minute. The hosts failed to clear a corner sufficiently and the ball came to Calvin Bassey, who lashed it home from inside the area.

The Red Devils piled men forward after Bassey's strike and forced Bernd Leno into multiple saves. In the 89th minute, Bruno Fernandes tested Leno again, who palmed the ball straight to Harry Maguire, who was in the box after a set-piece and shot into an empty net.

However, with Manchester United pushing forward in search of a winner, Adama Traore burst forward on the counter in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Traore set up Alex Iwobi, who took a touch before firing into the bottom corner at Andre Onana's near-post, with the goalkeeper rooted to his spot.