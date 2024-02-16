“He’s out for tomorrow” - Pochettino confirms 2 Chelsea stars will miss Manchester City clash as he provides injury update on 5 players

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that two players will miss their Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, February 17.

The Blues will face the Cityzens in a huge game for both sides. Manchester City are just two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race with a game in hand and will look to keep up the pressure. Meanwhile, Chelsea have won their last two games and will look to continue the momentum ahead of their EFL Cup final against Liverpool on February 25.

However, the west London side will be without veteran defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka due to their respective injuries. Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, and Robert Sanchez are fit to face Manchester City though.

Pochettino said in a pre-match press conference (via Football.London):

"Yes, minor injury [to Silva]. He's out for tomorrow. He's not available. Afterwards we need to assess him.

"They [Gusto and Colwill] are okay. They have recovered well and are available tomorrow. Robert Sanchez is available. Carney Chukwuemeka twisted his ankle two days and is out."

Chukwuemeka had only recently returned from a knee injury and will hope the latest setback isn't too serious. He's contributed one goal and one assist in seven appearances for Chelsea this season.

Meanwhile, Thiago Silva has made 29 appearances across competitions this season and also scored three goals.

Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea's 4-4 draw against Manchester City earlier this season

The two sides played out an exhilarating 4-4 draw in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge on November 12, 2023. Mauricio Pochettino was asked what lessons he and his side take from that game and he answered:

"The lesson is that we are going to play against a very good team, one of the best in the world, but we need to be brave and force them to defend. It's a team that can dominate you. The most important thing is to go there and challenge them, be brave."

In the reverse fixture, Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 25th minute via a penalty before Thiago Silva equalised four minutes later. Raheem Sterling then gave Chelsea the lead in the 37th minute but Manuel Akanji scored in the first-half stoppage time.

The see-saw continued after half-time as Haaland scored in the 47th minute before Nicolas Jackson restored parity in the 67th minute. Rodri appeared to have won it for Manchester City in the 86th minute. However, Cole Palmer converted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to help Chelsea get a sensational draw.